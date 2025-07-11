Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims poses in $208 hand-painted neon rainbow bikini on her Spain vacation

Jena Sims is spending some family time in Spain with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew. The model and entrepreneur shared a series of snaps on her Instagram stories, wearing a vibrant hand-painted bikini while relaxing at the luxurious Trocadero Sotogrande beach club.

In her story, Sims posed in a colorful neon tie-dye bikini from Myrrhe, known as the “Sims Tank Bikini/Neon Rainbow.” The two-piece set is made of crinkle fabric, hand-painted in Los Angeles, and retails for $208. It is crafted from a 92 percent poly and eight percent spandex blend, making it perfect for a chic summer look.

She completed her outfit with a pair of stylish sunglasses from Camila, priced at $118. Sims opted for the opaline grey variant, though the sunglasses are available in several other shades.

Her Instagram story featured a four-photo layout showing her sitting poolside. She captioned the carousel, “Ride or tie dye,” with a bikini emoji, nodding to the vibrant colors of her swimwear.

Screenshot from Jena Sims’ Instagram story showing off her hand-painted rainbow bikini (via @jenasims)

The Koepka family has been enjoying their vacation in Spain as the five-time major champion gears up for his next event in Andalucia. Brooks Koepka is set to return after withdrawing from the Dallas event due to injury. The Andalucia start will mark his 10th appearance of the season.

Jena Sims skips Wimbledon as she enjoys a sunny Portugal getaway with family

While the world’s attention was on Wimbledon, Jena Sims chose to soak up the sun in Portugal with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew.

Sims shared a fun video on Instagram where she dipped strawberries in melted chocolate and enjoyed them poolside. She captioned the clip “DIY Dessert” and added a playful note:

"Not in Wimbeldon but my strawberries are pretty good."

Her time in Portugal has been full of activities. She visited a local fruit market, had a meal at a restaurant near the water, and explored a train-themed spot with Koepka and Crew.

In another post, Sims shared a series of photos from a dinner outing. She wore a stunning black open-back dress with yellow patterns and wrote:

"I don't ask for much... just a summer in Portugal 🖤."

The Koepka family also celebrated the 4th of July in Melides, Setubal. Sims rocked a red, white, and blue crochet beach outfit while Crew, born on July 27, 2023, looked adorable in a golf-themed shirt, tiny sunglasses, and a hat. Sims captioned the photos:

"Red, white, and Crew 💙."

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka tied the knot on June 4, 2022, and a year later, on July 27, 2023, Crew was born.

