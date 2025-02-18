Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims promotes $9Bn-worth AI Platform

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims, is making waves in the tech world with her latest collaboration with Perplexity AI, an emerging artificial intelligence search engine. This partnership highlights Sims’ growing influence beyond the entertainment industry, as she steps into the fast-evolving world of AI.

Sims is a former beauty queen and model who has appeared in magazines and movies. Born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia, she has featured in films such as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, The Anna Nicole Story, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. She worked with several publications including Southern Living, Teen Magazine, and Sports Illustrated.

She is also known for her charity work, especially with her nonprofit organization, Pageant of Hope, which helps children facing challenges build confidence.

In an Instagram Story shared on February 18, she was seen indulging in a Q&A session with the A.I platform which is valued at $9 billion, according to BusinessInsider.

"This is so cool," she captioned her Story.

Still image from Jena Sims' Instagram story

The platform, known for its chatbot-like interface, allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive summarized answers with source citations. With over 15 million monthly active users—mostly from the U.S.—it processes hundreds of millions of queries each month.

Perplexity AI’s partnership with Sims is part of its broader strategy to integrate AI into different industries. In October 2024, the company attempted to sponsor Formula 1's Red Bull Racing team, offering a $5 million annual deal but the move was blocked by Oracle, Red Bull’s major sponsor, due to potential conflicts.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims offered glimpses into their recent family vacation to Dubai

Jena Sims shared images of the Koepka family trip to Dubai via her Instagram handle last week. Sims met Brooks Koepka at the 2015 Masters, and their shared interests and connection led to a relationship that blossomed over the years. The couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot on June 4, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony.

They welcomed their first child, a son named Crew Sims Koepka in July 2023 and currently reside in Jupiter, Florida, where they cherish their time together, balancing their professional endeavors with family life.

The family embarked on a memorable family vacation to Dubai a few weeks ago, with the former S.I model sharing glimpses of the same via a social media post.

For Sims, it was a chance to unwind after her recent debut in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, known for his powerful swing and clutch performances in major tournaments, finished T7 at the LIV Adelaide event held last week. After turning professional in 2012, Brooks started on the European Tour before earning his place on the PGA Tour. In 2022, he made headlines by joining LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league that changed the landscape of professional golf.

