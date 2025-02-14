Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims recently enjoyed an eight-day getaway in Dubai with their one-year-old son Crew. Sims, who has been posting updates about their Dubai trip, took to Instagram to share a sneak peek about their vacation.

In the Instagram reel posted by Jena Sims, the clip started with an aerial view of Dubai with its iconic skyline, the Palm Jumeirah along with the caption:

"8 days in Dubai (brown heart emoji)"

Further, Crew, could be seen with his corrective helmet, standing near a massive aquarium. As the video progresses, a backdrop of vast sand dunes in Dubai was shown with Crew walking towards a desert sunset. Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims were then seen sandboarding down a steep desert dune where the latter took a tumble, landing on her stomach.

In the next few frames, Sims could be seen putting on henna hand art from a local artist. The Koepka family also visited the Dubai Miracle Garden, where Sims can be seen pushing Crew's baby stroller.

The video was filled with heartfelt family bonding moment, with the three of them dancing with Crew on the yacht at night, being out to dinner, or even just walking around the city. Sims also enjoyed some personal at her spa session where she could be seen in a black top sipping a drink. Koepka also had quality time with Crew at the pool during the Dubai trip.

The family had a wonderful time in Dubai, and enjoyed the lights, amusement parks and breathtaking views. The video shared by Sims can be watched below:

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have married for more than two years. They first met around a decade ago at the 2015 Masters Tournament and made their relationship official during the 2017 U.S. Open. They got engaged in April 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022 in Turks and Caicos. Their son, Crew was born in July 2023.

Why does Brooks Koepka's son Crew wear a corrective helmet?

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' son Crew wears a corrective helmet as he was born prematurely and initially stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). During his time at NICU, he developed Flat Head Syndrome.

Therefore, to fix his condition, he wears a corrective helmet. On Thursday, Sims shared her on Instagram that Crew would wear the helmet for three weeks more. In an Instagram Story, she wrote:

"First off, look at this round head down to just under 3 weeks left of helmet. Second, I got some curl spray for him and oh my god these curls."

In an AMA session on Instagram in October 2024, she had talked about the whole experience, she said:

"I swear these places either give you a script or they don't. They follow a script, but they don't really tell you an end date. I do know that Cranial Technologies doesn't treat past 18 months because, you know, your head is already formed by then.

"We know what the problem areas are, but it looks so much better, and we were so happy with the progress. Now, it's helpful because he's running into the countertops and stuff, so we kind of like it," she added.

In October 2024, LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka also admitted that when his son Crew was in the NICU, he wasn't as interested in golf. He is more dedicated now when Crew is doing well.

