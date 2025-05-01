Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals the nickname he calls her in latest reel

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently revealed to fans the nickname her husband uses for her. Sims, who regularly posts life updates on her Instagram about her life, gave a fun peek into her personal life in her latest reel.

In the reel, Sims could be seen in a white top and high-waisted jeans with white strappy heels. She sported the look in a room with white floors and a grid ceiling. Along with the post, she explained the different names she goes by depending on the situation:

"Jena" - to most

- to most "Jeanie" - to my husband

- to my husband "Brooks' wife" - to the internet

- to the internet "Jena Michelle" - when I’m in trouble

- when I’m in trouble "Jean" — when I’m being feral

She implies that most people call her by her first name, Jena. She said that her husband, Brooks Koepka, calls her "Jeanie", while online people identify her as "Brooks' wife." She added that when she's in trouble, people use her full name, and when she's acting playful, people shorten her name to Jean. She captioned the reel:

"Love this trend"

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka got married after dating for several years in 2022. The couple welcomed their son in 2023. Sims is often seen supporting Koepka at golf tournaments with his one-year-old son, Crew. She was seen last month at the 2025 Masters and also competed in the par-3 contest at Augusta National.

Jena Sims talks about her identity beyond Brooks Koepka

In the Nikki & Brie Show last month, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, talked about her journey from Hollywood to the global spotlight of professional golf. She talked about how she transitioned from her career in acting and modelling to be recognised in the golf world.

Talking about navigating into golf, Jena Sims said (4:26 onwards):

"I think it was it was hard because I was an actress and a model before meeting Brooks, but also on such a small scale. Like I was doing Sharknado and getting my head chopped off in Beov. So it wasn't anywhere near the platform that I have now.

"But I think a lot of the golf media met me clean slate or golf fans met me clean slate and they didn't realize all of this stuff. So then they thought, "Oh, now she's doing Sports Illustrated. She's doing all this stuff because of Brooks." And I'm like, "No, I've been in this. I've been modeling since I was like 15."

Sims further said that her success had nothing to do with her marriage. She added that she was likely "one of the only tour wives" who has various commitments, including running a nonprofit, modelling, acting and collaborating with fashion brands. She emphasised that she was "hustling out there."

