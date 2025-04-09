Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals son Crew’s adorable Masters 2025 outfits

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared an Instagram post on April 9 to give a glimpse of her son Crew's outfits for the 2025 Masters Tournament. She can be seen packing a bag full of Crew's clothes for the tour to Augusta National.

The video showcased several outfits for Crew, each reflecting Augusta's tradition and style. While all the outfits looked unique and catchy, one thing was common— most of the outfits were either green in color or with a hint of green in the patterns. Sims wrote in her Instagram video post:

"Pack Crew's suitcase with me. Masters edition."

Sims's Instagram post caption read:

"Crew's scripting for the week😉"

Jena Sims, a model and philanthropist, met Brooks Koepka during the 2015 Masters, and the couple went public in 2017. They got engaged in March 2021 and married in June 2022. They welcomed their first child, Crew, in July 2023. In addition to that, Sims often shares insights into their family life and their fashion endeavors on social media.

Brooks Koepka, currently competing under LIV Golf, is aiming for his first green jacket this week at Augusta National. Earlier, he came runner-up at the Masters twice. First in 2019 and later in 2023, when he was narrowly beaten by Jon Rahm after leading through 54 holes. In addition to that, Jena Sims also shared her outfits for the Masters event.

Jena Sims's Masters' practice round outfit caught fans' attention

As the five-time major winner Brooks Koepka enters the Masters' opening round, all eyes are on him. Meanwhile, Jena Sims created a buzz after she caught attention at the Augusta National due to her fashion choices. On Tuesday, at the practice round, Sims shared her outfit of the day on Instagram. She captioned the story :

"Masters Day 2 Practice round OOTD."

Jena Sims's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@jenamsims

She picked the green and white color theme for the Masters' practice day 2. For her second-day look, Sims was seen wearing a green satin top with a rose detail on the shoulder, paired with a white tennis skirt. She completed her look with matching green and white sneakers featuring pink laces.

Earlier, for day 1, Jena Sims wore a green tank top with Koepka imprinted across the chest, paired with white pants. Moreover, Brooks Koepka is gearing up for his 10th career appearance at Augusta. He'll tee off on Tuesday alongside Russell Henley and Sungjae Im.

In 2019, Koepka was one of the three runner-ups alongside Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. He finished just a stroke behind Tiger Woods, who won the title. That year, Koepka's final round featured a double bogey at the 12th hole after his tee shot found the water. Although he bounced back with an eagle on 13 and a birdie on 15, Woods's strong back nine was enough to hold off the field.

