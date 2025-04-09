Jena Sims shares her outfit for Day 2 of the Masters 2025

Brooks Koepka is set to make another run at his first Masters victory this week, with his wife Jena Sims supporting him throughout the tournament. As the second day of the Major week begins, Sims shared a sneak peek of her outfit.

As excited as Brooks Koepka is for the first Major of the event, his wife’s excitement has been unparalleled as well, sharing updates from the Augusta National. Jena Sims shared an Instagram story and captioned it:

“Master’s Day 2: Practice Round OOTD"

While her first-day outfit was a green tank top featuring Brooks Koepka’s name and a pair of white pants, Jena Sims maintained the same theme for Tuesday as well. She wore a green satin top, with a rose embed on the shoulder and a white tennis skirt.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Her Masters theme remained intact through all her outfits. Jena Sims paired it with the perfect green and white sneakers with pink laces. Being a renowned fashion influencer on Instagram, she also tagged Dolce & Gabbana, meaning her outfit could be from the Italian luxury brand.

Meanwhile, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka begins his opening round on Thursday, alongside Russell Henley and Sungjae Im. So, how has he fared at the tournament over the years?

Jena Sims' husband, Brooks Koepka, set to make tenth start at Augusta National

PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka has come painfully close to putting on the green jacket twice, first in 2019 and then in 2023. In 2019, he tied for second with Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson, finishing a stroke behind Tiger Woods, who secured a historic victory.

That Sunday at Augusta saw Koepka navigate a rollercoaster of a round. A costly misstep at the par-3 12th, where his ball found the water, resulted in a double bogey. He rebounded quickly, though, with a powerful eagle on the 13th and added a birdie on the 15th, nearly holing out for an eagle again.

Meanwhile, Woods held steady, playing error-free golf when it counted, making par on 12 and birdies on the key holes like 13, 15 and 16. He arrived at the 18th with a cushion and secured his win with a bogey on the final hole.

In 2023, Koepka once again put himself in position for victory, sharing or holding the lead after the second and third rounds. Starting Sunday with a two-shot advantage over Jon Rahm, he struggled to keep pace, though. Rahm capitalized as Koepka’s final-round 75 fell far short of the Spaniard’s clinical 69.

Despite the disappointment, Koepka, just like in 2019, responded with a major triumph the next month. This time, he captured the PGA Championship, reaffirming his ability to bounce back on golf’s biggest stage.

Do you think he will be able to add a green jacket to his folio this year as he makes his 10th start at Augusta? Stay tuned to find out!

