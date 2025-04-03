Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts her abs as she admits outfit mishap

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, is an actress, model, and philanthropist. In one of her most recent Instagram stories, she showed off her abs while admitting that her outfit choice may not have been the best idea.

Sims has been featured in several popular movies and TV shows including American Beach House, Tales of Frankenstein, and One Tree Hill. A beauty pageant titleholder, she was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007.

The 36-year-old model is also a fashion influencer who has 317,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly posts videos and pictures to keep her followers updated on her day-to-day activities. On April 2, Sims posted a picture where she can be seen wearing a green two-piece outfit. She captioned the post:

“Sweats were a bad idea 😂”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In the picture Sims shared, her son, Crew, can be seen standing by her side.

Sims got married to Koepka in 2022 and the two welcomed Crew in July 2023. Crew was born six weeks ahead of his due date and so had to spend his first few weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He was also diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome and torticollis and had to wear a corrective helmet for 13 months.

In February, Sims revealed that Crew had completed 13 months of wearing the helmet as the condition had been corrected. She took to Instagram to share a video showing how she made his last helmet design, saying that she was proud of him.

Notably, Crew has been spotted without the helmet in recent pictures shared by Sims.

Jena Sims announces next swim collab with high-end fashion brand

Jena Sims has announced that she is partnering with the fashion brand LainSnow for her next swimsuit collaboration. Sims posted a picture on Instagram to announce the collaboration, and the post was captioned:

“Been secretly and slowly designing my next swim collab… I am so PUMPED to share it with y’all!!! We shot today @popstroke which gives ya a hint as to the theme of the suits ⛳”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The swimsuits from the Jena Sims and LainSnow collaboration are golf-inspired pieces, and the photo shoot for the campaign was done on a mini golf course called PopStroke.

According to the announcement by LainSnow, the golf edition swimsuits will be launched on Friday, April 11 by noon ET.

LainSnow is not the only fashion brand Sims has partnered with this year. Last month, the American professional golfer’s wife announced that she was releasing a golf-inspired stack of hand bangles in collaboration with the fashion brand Madisons on Main.

The collection featured gold, white, and green bracelets that were inspired by the greens at Augusta National, which will serve as the venue for the upcoming Masters Tournament.

