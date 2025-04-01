Jena Sims refuses to "take antibiotics" in her latest message to her 317K IG followers

Jena Sims is a fashion influencer, actress and model who got married to American professional golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. Sims recently shared a post on Instagram, saying that she refuses to take antibiotics but uses an alternative instead.

Ad

Sims is a beauty pageant titleholder who won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005. She has acted in several popular movies, including the Sharknado 5: Global Warming, Tales of Frankenstein and Apocalypse Love Story.

Sims, who has 317,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a post where she showed the various juices she drinks to avoid taking antibiotics. In the picture, she displayed glasses of freshly squeezed orange juice, green juice, an apple cider shot, and an “immunity” shot. They appeared to have been prepared by private chef Josh Blum who is also a close friend of the Koepka family.

Ad

Trending

The post was captioned as:

“Refusing to take antibiotics this time 🫠… @chefjoshblum, MD”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims is getting ready to watch her husband Brooks Koepka play in the upcoming Masters Tournament. She posted a picture on her Instagram story saying that she had to change the outfits she planned to wear to the Masters this year due to the weather.

Ad

“The way I just had to basically start over with my Master's fits lol,” the American actress noted via Instagram.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Last year, Sims took their son Crew along as she caddied for Koepka at the 2024 Masters, where he finished T45.

Ad

Jena Sims poses in green for day 23 of her golf outfits Instagram series

On March 13, Jena Sims launched an Instagram series called 30 Days of Golf Outfits. For the series, she plans to style 30 outfits to wear to a golf course. So far, she has made it to day 23.

For day 23, the nine-time PGA Tour winner’s wife wore a fashionable green one-handed dress styled with a green bag and white sneakers. She also wore a pair of green earrings engraved with the word “Masters.” The post was captioned:

Ad

“Had this dress for ages and still haven’t worn!! One week left yall! 🫶”

Ad

In addition to being a fashion influencer and actress, Sims is also the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-charity organization that empowers children and teenagers going through challenges. The foundation regularly organizes beauty pageants that help to build children’s confidence.

Jena Sims founded Pageant of Hope in 2005, and the organization recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a picture slide on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

“twenty years, thank you 🫶👑”

In the picture carousel, Sims can be seen sharing adorable moments with several children during an event put together by the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback