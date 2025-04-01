Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims adds a 'Masters' twist in her latest outfit reveal

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, is a prominent social media personality with a whopping 317K followers on Instagram. She recently gave her '30 days of golf outfits' series a Masters twist.

Sims is currently posting a series on her Instagram where she will be styling golf outfits and sharing them with her fans on social media for a month. On Monday, she drew inspiration from the upcoming Masters to style her attire.

She not only donned a green off-shoulder dress with a matching sparkly purse but also opted for green earrings inscribed with the word 'Masters.' Choosing to leave her long blonde hair open, the content creator finished her look with white Nike sneakers.

Sims wrote in the caption of the reel: "Had this dress for ages and still haven’t worn!! One week left yall!"

Jena Sims regularly attends her husband Brooks Koepka's golf tournaments. For the past few years, she has accompanied him to the Masters' Par-3 contests. Last year, the couple was joined by their son, Crew, at the exhibition event. It marked the toddler's golf debut.

Sims may attend the Masters this year as well. And by the looks of it, it appears that she will sport the most stunning outfits on the course during the tournament.

"I packed everything from bikinis to sundresses to sweaters!" - Jena Sims on her recent family trip to Dubai

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims, and their son, Crew, went on a family trip to Dubai recently. Sims curated a 'Dubai Travel Guide' for SI Swimsuit.

While giving tips on how to pack when travelling to Dubai, the model suggested that while the choice of attire depends on the time of the year, she had gone prepared, packing almost every piece of clothing for the trip.

"It depends on the time of year! I packed everything from bikinis to sundresses to sweaters! We went in late January, which is the perfect time of year to go. It is unbearably hot in the summer. I would say the overall vibe for tourists is ‘upscale conservative.’ You are not required to cover your shoulders or face," she said via SI Swimsuit.

Sims further explained how she liked to combat jet lag.

"We like to say, just get through two really hard days and then you'll be glad you did. Other things we do is spend time outside when the sun is up; it really helps trick your brain into believing it's time to be awake and scientifically helps set your circadian rhythm. If you must nap, set an alarm!"

The social media personality had shared several memories from the trip with her fans through her Instagram page.

