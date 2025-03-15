Charley Hull faces -166°F liquid nitrogen to excel her fitness journey

Charley Hull is taking her fitness journey to another level with an extreme recovery method. The British golfer recently shared an Instagram story of her facing up to -166°F liquid nitrogen treatment. Cryotherapy, known for its muscle recovery benefits, is a method many elite athletes use to enhance performance.

The LPGA star reshared the original post by Jodie Bradshaw. She had tagged Hull in the post while also sharing the location where the duo took this therapy—Revive - Health and Wellness.

"Being put through my paces today!! -110c"

Charley Hull's Instagram story

Additionally, Hull is staying active during her break from the LPGA Tour. She has been spending time with her cousing Jodie Bradshaw, and the two also took part in an intense training session. She also shared a snapshot from the gym, jokingly writing that her cousin had unknowingly signed up for a "boot camp".

Hull is among the most followed LPGA players on Instagram with more than 727 thousand followers. Her most recent event was the HSBC Women's World Championship held from February 27 to March 2. She finished tied for fourth place with rounds of 69, 70, 68, and 74, totalling 281 strokes (-7). During her time away from the course, Hull has been focusing on her fitness and training.

Charley Hull spoke about her passion for fitness and working out

Charley Hull often shares her workout routines and fitness activities on Instagram. Speaking before the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, she stated:

"I think in life, everybody has got a hobby outside of golf and I feel like fitness for me is my hobby. I've been in the gym since I was like 15 years old but never really trained how I train now. I never used to enjoy it."

"I felt like about a year and a half ago, I really wanted to get in my fitness, not just be a golfer, be an athlete. I think it's really good for me mentally. But I'm one of those people that struggle to switch off."

"But whenever I train in the gym, I feel like it helps my golf. And I feel like the fitter I am, the more I recover from jet lag a lot quicker. I just do it for overall health and to make the mind feel good and just makes me feel better."

Hull also featured at the Sunningdale Foursomes on March 13. She teamed up with fellow English golfer Georgia Hall and advanced to the last 16 of the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes. The duo secured a strong 5&3 victory in their third-round match.

Charley Hull's next appearance will be the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, set to take place at Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona on March 27.

