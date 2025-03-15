Charley Hull hilariously tricks cousin into tough 'boot camp' instead of a 'chilled weekend' getaway

Charley Hull is one of the most well-known golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is currently enjoying her time off with her family and friends as the LPGA Tour is on a break after the Asian Swing.

To keep her fans updated, Hull shared a picture on her Instagram story of her cousin from the gym.

Jodie Bradshaw, the British golfer's cousin, came down for a chilled weekend with her. However, Hull has turned this into a boot camp with plenty of workouts.

"Come down for a nice chilled weekend with me cuz. Little did she know it's really a boot camp," Hull wrote.

Charley Hull turns her cousin’s chilled weekend into boot camp. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Charley Hull is a gym freak and loves to workout and run. She shares glimpses of her workout regularly on Instagram and is one of the most followed LPGA Tour pros on social media, especially Instagram, where she has 726,000 followers.

Charley Hull says fitness is her hobby outside of golf

Charley Hull recently competed in the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. During the pre-round press conference, she said she has been going to the gym since she was 15 years old but it's just been around a year and a half ago when she seriously got into fitness.

"I think in life, everybody has got a hobby outside of golf and I feel like fitness for me is my hobby. I've been in the gym since I was like 15 years old but never really trained how I train now. I never used to enjoy it," Hull said.

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. Source: Getty

"I felt like about a year and a half ago, I really wanted to get in my fitness, not just be a golfer, be an athlete. I think it's really good for me mentally. But I'm one of those people that struggle to switch off."

The British golfer added:

"But whenever I train in the gym, I feel like it helps my golf. And I feel like the fitter I am, the more I recover from jet lag a lot quicker. I just do it for overall health and to make the mind feel good and just makes me feel better."

Hull will now compete in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass from March 27 onward at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona.

