Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares wholesome footage from her Cheer INClusive camp

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently held the second edition of Cheer INClusive camp for children and teenagers. She shared wholesome moments from the event on Instagram.

Sims is an actress, model, and beauty pageant titleholder. The 36-year-old American won the Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005 and the Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. She got married to American professional golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022 in a private ceremony at Turks and Caicos.

Jena Sims is the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization that empowers children facing challenges. She is also involved in several charitable causes. One of her most recent ventures is the Cheer INClusive camp, an inclusive cheerleading camp put together in collaboration with Jupiter High Cheer members. She posted a reel showing a recap of the camp with the caption:

“3 Cheers for Inclusion👏👏👏 💙💜 Our 2nd Cheer INClusive camp in the books, let’s make it a regular thing. 🎉”

The first Cheer INClusive camp was held in 2024. Sims shared pictures from the event, showing the kids and teenagers who participated in it. The American actress and model revealed that she has been passionate about inclusion ever since she was a teenager, and was more than happy to kickstart the first edition of the Inclusive Cheer Camp.

“The importance of inclusion is and has been something I’ve been drawn to since I was a teenager. When we were approached by the lovely gals at Jupiter High Cheer to partner and create the first ever Inclusive Cheer Camp (Cheer INC!) in our home town, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Sims said via Instagram.

Sims also credited her husband Brooks Koepka for encouraging her to “kill her category” by being the best in everything she set out to accomplish.

Jena Sims’ charity organization gears up for its Jupiter ‘25 beauty pageant contest

Jena Sims founded Pageant of Hope in 2005, and since then, the organization has hosted numerous beauty pageants. Pageant of Hope is gearing up to hold its Jupiter ‘25 beauty pageant, set for March 22.

The pageant is scheduled to begin at noon in Wyndham Grand Hotel, Jupiter Florida. Entry into the event is free and contestants only have to fill in an application form on the Pageant of Hope website ahead of the contest.

Over the years, Jena Sims’ Pageant of Hope has hosted beauty pageants for over 3000 children across several countries, including South Africa, Australia, Jamaica, and Cuba.

Aside from Pageant of Hope, Jena Sims is also involved in other charitable causes. One of such is the Hannah’s Home of South Florida, an organization that supports at-risk women. Sims and Koepka were present at a fundraiser organized by the charity foundation in December 2024.

