Brooks Koepka wants himself 'back on the Korn Ferry Tour' as hot mic picks up comment at LIV Golf Singapore

Brooks Koepka was caught in a hot mic moment during the second round of LIV Golf Singapore. The star golfer was caught asking himself to return to the Korn Ferry Tour after missing the tee shot.

On Saturday, March 15, Brooks Koepka entered the second round of LIV Golf Singapore after shooting a 4-under 67. He started with three pars before bogeying the par-4 5th hole. On the par-3 8th hole, his tee shot went a bit wayward, after which he started loathing himself.

"Oh, you should go back to the Korn Ferry," he told himself.

Thankfully, Koepka was able to put the ball in on the next two shots and finished with a par.

Brooks Koepka has a mixed start at the LIV Golf Singapore, Day 2

Brooks Koepka had a mixed round at LIV Golf Singapore, sitting at 1-under par after playing thirteen holes. He has made three birdies but also recorded a couple of bogeys.

As of now, Joaquin Niemann holds a two-shot lead over the field at 11-under. Dustin Johnson, who had a forgettable week in Hong Kong, is in solo second, two strokes back. He was in the lead before making a couple of bogeys following three straight birdies.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore (at the time of writing):

Joaquin Niemann: -11 Dustin Johnson: -9 Ben Campbell: -8

T4. Cameron Smith: -7

T4. Charl Schwartzel: -7

T4. Lucas Herbert: -7

T7. Paul Casey: -6

T7. Sebastian Muñoz: -6

T7. David Puig: -6

T7. Danny Lee: -6

T7. Cameron Tringale: -6

T12. Abraham Ancer: -5

T12. Jason Kokrak: -5

T12. Caleb Surratt: -5

T12. Brooks Koepka: -5

T12. Louis Oosthuizen: -5

17. Phil Mickelson: -4

T18. Thomas Pieters: -3

T18. Dean Burmester: -3

T18. Jon Rahm: -3

T18. Patrick Reed: -3

T18. Carlos Ortiz: -3

T18. Brendan Steele: -3

T18. Richard Bland: -3

T25. Andy Ogletree: -2

T25. Kevin Na: -2

T25. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T28. Sergio Garcia: -1

T28. Luis Masaveu: -1

T28. Chieh-Po Lee: -1

T28. Bryson DeChambeau: -1

T28. Tom McKibbin: -1

T28. Harold Varner III: -1

T28. Henrik Stenson: -1

T28. Adrian Meronk: -1

T36. Matt Jones: E

T36. John Catlin: E

T38. Yubin Jang: +1

T38. Bubba Watson: +1

T38. Anirban Lahiri: +1

T38. Peter Uihlein: +1

42. Talor Gooch: +2

43. Branden Grace: +3

T44. Anthony Kim: +4

T44. Sam Horsfield: +4

T44. Charles Howell III: +4

T44. Matthew Wolff: +4

T48. Ian Poulter: +5

T48. Martin Kaymer: +5

T48. Lee Westwood: +5

50. Mito Pereira: +6

T52. Graeme McDowell: +7

T52. Marc Leishman: +7

54. Frederik Kjettrup: +10

