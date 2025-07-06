Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals being 'stuck' on a family vacation

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently gave fans a glimpse into their family vacation in Portugal. Sharing a reel from Melides, Setúbal, she captured the video from the back seat of a desert car while Koepka and Crew were sitting in front. The video features Sims wearing a light blue jumpsuit while Koepka is wearing a casual white tee paired with blue denim.

Sims has long been in the public eye as a pageant queen, an actress and now as a philanthropist and mom. She shared the Instagram reel on July 6 alongside the caption:

“Stuck between a rock and a beautiful place 🌄🌴.”

The words over her reel read:

“This and our toddler adjusting to the time difference after the first night,”

Born in Winder, Georgia, Sims won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007 and went on to compete at Miss Teen USA. She later appeared in films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Sharknado 5 and 3-Headed Shark Attack. Outside of Hollywood, Sims has built a name through her nonprofit, Pageant of Hope, which hosts inclusive beauty pageants for children with cancer, disabilities and other challenges. The organization has hosted events in the U.S., Africa, Cuba and Guatemala.

On the other hand, Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022. He now plays for Smash GC and continues to compete at the highest level. Koepka married Sims in a private ceremony in Turks & Caicos in 2022, and the couple welcomed their son, Crew, in July 2023. Apart from that, on July 4th, Jena Sims shared another story from their vacation.

Jena Sims shared Fourth of July moments with son Crew in style

Jena Sims celebrated this fourth of July in full patriotic flair, giving fans a glimpse into her festive fashion through her Instagram updates. In one of her latest posts, the 35-year-old model showed off a chic white sweater from The Beaufort Bonnet Company. The cozy Cissy Intarsia Sweater features a bold American flag design and retails for $98. Sims paired it with classic denim shorts and elegant white earrings.

She revealed that her son, Crew, had a matching sweater, but he had already fallen asleep before they could twin together.

“Crew and I had matching sweaters for tonight but he’s already asleep so you’ll have to take my word for it 🙂”

Earlier in the day, Sims sported an outfit colored red, white and blue. She wore a hand-crocheted two-piece set from My Beach Side, with both the crop top and skirt featuring the signature Fourth of July color scheme in intricate detail.

Her posts also included a candid moment with Crew at the beach. Crew looked festive in a golf-themed shirt and bright red shorts. Sims and Koepka welcomed Crew nearly a year after tying the knot in a lavish 2022 wedding. The couple recently marked their third wedding anniversary, and their son is set to celebrate his second birthday on July 23.

