Jena Sims celebrates the 4th of July in style with a $98 patriotic sweater

Jena Sims gave her fans a peek into her 4th of July celebrations. She shared a picture on Instagram showing off the stylish patriotic sweater she wore for the special holiday.

In Sims' picture, she posed in front of a mirror, donning a white Cissy Intarsia Sweater from The Beaufort Bonnet Company. The sweater, which costs $98 on the site's website, was designed with the flag of the United States. She paired the sweater with denim bottoms and stylish white earrings.

The fashion influencer revealed that she had also purchased a matching sweater for her son, Crew. However, he was asleep and could not wear it.

“Crew and I had matching sweaters for tonight but he’s already asleep so you’ll have to take my word for it 🙂 @beaufortbonnetcompany 🇺🇲”

Still taken from Sims' Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In an earlier post, Jena Sims wore a different outfit with the 4th of July theme. She wore a stylish Poisson hand-crocheted two-piece beachwear from My Beach Side. Both the skirt and the top were adorned with red, white, and blue crochet designs, in line with the 4th of July colors.

Take a look:

Still taken from Sims' Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims also shared more pictures from her day, including one of her captured in a heartwarming moment with Crew on the beach. Although Crew wasn’t wearing a matching outfit with his mother, he looked adorable in a golf-themed shirt paired with red shorts.

Still taken from Sims' Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims gave birth to Crew one year after she married LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka. She celebrated her third wedding anniversary last month, and Crew will turn two on July 23.

Jena Sims shares “postcards” from her trip to Portugal

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka, and their son Crew traveled to Portugal, where they enjoyed some much-needed family time. She shared a 20-slide picture carousel on Instagram with the caption:

“Postcards from Portugal 🌅”

Sims’ adventures in Portugal featured some family beach time and nature walks. Despite being on holiday, Koepka didn’t stay away from the golf course and was also captured enjoying some father-son time with Crew on the course.

In another post, Jena Sims shared an adorable video of Crew walking around their villa in Portugal. She jokingly wrote that her almost two-year-old son was on a mission to “find the best chicken tender in Portugal” and would soon have more passport stamps than her.

This is Crew’s second time traveling with his parents on vacation this year. In February, the family spent eight fun-filled days in Dubai, and Sims documented the trip with pictures and videos.

