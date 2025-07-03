Jena Sims flaunts white bikini as she enjoys a vacation with son Crew & husband Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims, who is currently enjoying her family vacation in Portugal, showed off her white bikini by sharing a picture on social media. Sims is a model and fashion influencer and frequently shares fashion choices and tips for her huge fan base.

The Koepka family is enjoying a European tour for their vacation this summer. LIV golfer has taken some time to spend with his family before teeing up at the tournament in Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia, which is scheduled to take place at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande from July 11 to 13. The golf course has previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup when Team Europe successfully defended their title.

Jena Sims did not waste any time in sharing family moments from the summer vacation on Instagram. In one of her recent Instagram stories, Sims posted a selfie flaunting her bikini and captioned it by writing:

"I sized down in the top. It's the perfect shade of vanilla neutral🦙"

Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story - Source: @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims also attached a link for the swimsuit, directing her followers to the Revolve website to grab the $89 'vanilla neutral' bikini. In her previous Instagram story, she also showed her white-on-white outfit for the day. Sims paired ruffled shorts with a cropped white tee with the etching 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club' across it.

She also tagged fashion designer Melissa Odabash, who specializes in swimwear, among other women's wear, as she wore an Odabash-designed hat. The model also rocked DIFF Charitable Eyewear in the picture. Here is the story posted by Sims:

Screenshot Jena Sims' Instagram story - Source: Instagram @jenamsims

Sims also shared a series of pictures during the holiday as a part of her 'postcards' from Portugal. In one of the pictures shared by an American model on July 3, Koepka was spotted with his son Crew on a golf course.

Here is how Jena Sims packed for her 'European summer'

Before sharing wholesome pictures of Brooks Koepka and Crew, Jena Sims even shared a video compilation of her packing before they kicked off the holiday.

Sims started off for the Portugal segment of their vacation, followed by the Spain edition of the outfit lineup. For the week after the LIV Golf Andalucia, the Koepka family will head to Northern Ireland for the 153rd edition of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Post the Ireland segment, Sims moved on to show off outfits for the Italian leg of their vacation. Sims captioned the video, writing:

"Let’s pack 🧳✈️"

The final Major of the season, the Open Championship, will occur from July 17 to 20 at the Dunluce Course, and Brooks Koepka will be making his 11th appearance at the event.

