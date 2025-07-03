"Bros being bros" - Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares adorable video of the golfer spending time with Crew Koepka

Brooks Koepka was recently captured in a poolside video with his one-year-old son Crew, shared by his wife Jena Sims on her Instagram story on July 3, 2025. The video showed the father and son sitting beside each other at the pool's edge.

Sims posted a boomerang video, showing Koepka having a chat with his son, which she captioned:

“Bros being bros.”

Jena Sims' story of Brooks Koepka and their son Crew spending time together - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Crew Koepka was born prematurely on July 27, 2023, at 34 weeks and spent time in the NICU. In early 2024, Sims revealed that Crew had been diagnosed with flat head syndrome and torticollis, and had been wearing a corrective helmet for over a year.

Fast forward to June of this year, and Sims confirmed that Crew had finally completed his treatment and would no longer need the helmet. Currently, the family lives in Jupiter, Florida.

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner, competed in the 2025 U.S. Open held from June 13 to 16, where he tied for 12th place. However, his latest LIV Golf appearance in Dallas on June 28 ended abruptly. After a rough start, including triple bogeys and smashing a tee marker, Koepka withdrew mid-round, citing illness.

Luis Carrera replaced him in Smash GC’s team scoring. Despite the setback, Koepka currently sits 20th in the LIV Golf individual standings with 45.13 points, thanks to a runner-up finish in Singapore and a 7th-place finish in Adelaide earlier this season. He is expected to return at LIV Golf Andalucía, scheduled from July 11–13. Apart from that, Jena Sims recently shared a glimpse from their vacation in Portugal.

Jena Sims shares glimpses of her Portugal vacation with Brooks Koepka and baby Crew

Jena Sims has taken fans inside her family getaway to Portugal, offering a closer look at her life with Brooks Koepka and their son, Crew. Sims posted a series of Instagram stories and photos that captured their travels through sun-kissed beaches, lush terrains, and luxury poolside across the Portuguese coast.

In one lighthearted Instagram story, Sims called herself the:

“Golf cart passenger princess”

But this vacation was about more than golf. On July 3, Sims posted a carousel featuring 20 personal snapshots, with a simple but picturesque caption:

“Postcards from Portugal 🌅.”

The collection included everything from playful moments with baby Crew to serene ocean backdrops, breezy swims by the pool, and sandy strolls at the beach. Koepka appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the photos, holding Crew and smiling alongside his wife in candid, affectionate frames.

Sims didn’t hold back on style either. Several of her beachside looks featured swimsuits from the Melissa Odabash MBE collection, and she gave a nod to SI Swimsuit in her tags, highlighting her association with the brand.

