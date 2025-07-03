Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have shared pictures from their family vacation. Sims shared several IG stories on July 1 and 2, and in one of them, she even claimed to be the "golf cart passenger princess" in Portugal. She also posted photos from the trip on Instagram.

Sims uploaded a post on July 3 with 20 images from their trip to Portugal. She shared some fantastic family moments that featured Brooks Koepka and their son, Crew. The post showed that the family visited beaches, terrains, golf courses, swimming pools, and other locations in Portugal. The caption of the post said:

"Postcards from Portugal 🌅"

Interestingly, Jena Sims also posted images in swimsuits around beaches and swimming pools and tagged and credited the SI Swimsuits. She also mentioned Melissa Odabash MBE Swimwear in the post, showing how her swimsuit designs are associated with her.

Fox Reporter feels awful for misidentifying Jena Sims as Brooks Koepka's ex

The Masters - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

Joe Buck has been a respectable reporter for Fox with some memorable experiences. Interestingly, on the July 2 episode of the Inside the Booth podcast, he disclosed a time when he was not proud, the 2017 US Open.

During the tournament, Buck mistook Jena Sims and referred to her as Becky Edwards (Brooks Koepka's ex). This was a major blunder, but he claimed that he simply read from a paper supplied to him; thus, it was not his mistake. He explained:

"That was on a notecard from a guy who helped me countless times during that week of the U.S. Open, making me appear way smarter or way more well-read or way more well-versed on the PGA Tour than I otherwise would have been. And he handed me a card with the wrong name on there, and I read the card and then [Brad] Faxon corrected, ‘No, that’s his new girlfriend, Jena Sims."

The reporter continued:

"And I felt sick about it. Because we had just taken punch after punch on Fox Golf and it was the last thing we had on the air before we said goodbye and we had been on for five days, it was a lot of work and it was like, ‘Oh my God, I just let everybody down by that stupid embarrassing moment. And you feel like the world’s talking about and really, nobody cares."

While Joe Buck insisted that it was a nobody cares mistake, it spread like a bullet trail on social media. Following the error, he appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to address it on the very next day.

