Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals the ‘sweetest thing’ she’s ever seen 

Jena Sims recently shared a heartwarming golf moment featuring her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew Koepka. The model and actress shared a wholesome picture of Koepka and Crew on a golf course, on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

"Sweetest thing I ever did see."

Jena Sims shared a heartwarming moment of Brooks Koepka playing with their son Crew on the golf course (via @jenasims)

In the photo, Brooks is seen kneeling on the grass, helping their one-year-old son with a golf club, creating an adorable father-son scene. Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, recently played at the 2025 LIV Golf event but withdrew after the opening round due to illness. Despite health setbacks, he seems to be making the most of family time.

Ad

Trending

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, who married in 2022, welcomed Crew in July 2023. Since then, he has already been part of several golf moments with his dad. In past Par‑3 Contests, Crew has appeared alongside both parents on the course, donning mini caddie gear and charming the crowds.

Crew also accompanied his parents to Miami in May for Sims’ third appearance at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Back in 2023, Sims made her runway debut while pregnant with Crew, who is currently 1 and will turn 2 this July.

Ad

Jena Sims shares quick travel tips to avoid ‘Sunday Scaries’

Jena Sims recently shared a couple of helpful tips on Instagram about how to beat the “Sunday Scaries” after a big trip. Sitting inside her car, Sims filmed a quick video for her 334k followers, offering advice for stress-free travel planning.

Sims, known for her lifestyle content and fashion updates, said the first tip is to fill up your gas tank before leaving for the trip.

Ad

“There’s nothing better than coming home to a full tank of gas,” she said.

Her second tip was to get all the laundry done before the trip.

“Make sure everything’s clean. When you come home, you don’t have to do laundry or fill gas. It makes life easier,” Sims advised.

Jena Sims turned heads at Miami Swim Week 2025, marking her third straight appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway. The main highlight came on June 3 at W South Beach, where she walked in multiple looks and stole the spotlight as both a model and a mom.

Ad

This year has been a big one for Sims. She gained attention for her SI Swimsuit photoshoot in Bermuda and was also honored as the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, following her debut last year.

Following Swim Week’s end on June 1, Sims is now back to family life with Crew and supports Brooks Koepka as he recovers from a recent illness-related withdrawal from LIV Golf Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More