Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sim, recently shared some important tips for her fans to avoid "Sunday Scaries". The American model and actress appears to be going on a road trip, and she shared a clip with these tips with her 334k Instagram followers.

Sims has scooped up a massive numbeofon her social media fanbase following her lifestyle updates and outfit ideas. She has been a model for a long time, and recently got a big break by modelling for Sports Illustrated.

Jena Sims' today's story was all about planning a travel diary perfectly, and it was mainly about keeping the smiles up following the return from a big trip. The model shot a video while sitting inside her car wearing a grey hoodie.

As per what she said in her story, the Koepka Couple is going on a pretty big trip ahead. However, Sims had two good advice in her purse, and the first one was filling up the gas tank fully. Jena Sims said:

"Two quick tips... to avoid the Sunday scaries when you get home from a very big trip."

"The first one, fill up your car with gas the night before you leave or right before you leave. There's nothing better than coming home to a full tank of gas."

According to Jena Sims, the second tip that comes in handy is doing all the laundry before going on the trip. She said in her Instagram story:

"The second one, don't get mad at me, do your laundry. Do all of your laundry for this week. Make sure everything's clean."

"When you come home, you don't have to put gas in your car. You don't have any laundry to put away."

Take a look at Sims' Instagram story here:

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story/IG: @jenamsims

Brooks was playing in Dallas this weekend for the LIV Golf event. However, in an exciting turn of events, the golfer declared a withdrawal from the competition. The road trip with Jena Sims and their son Crew comes fofollowsxpected meltdown at Maridoe Golf Club.

It's worth noting that Sims will be going to Miami for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swim Week.

Jena Sims shares behind-the-scenes heading to Miami Swim Week.

Koepka's wife, who is a renowned celebrity of the glamour world, is known to take good care of herself. Be it plastic surgeries or beauty procedures, Sims had been open about the treatments that she chooses to undergo.

Four days ago, Jena Sims visited a beauty clinic ahead of her time at the upcoming SI Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami. According to an Instagram post shared by the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie, Sims was there for jawline contouring and wrinkle treatments.

Take a look at what Sims shared on her Instagram profile:

Last year, Sims turned heads with her outfits and catwalk during the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week.

