Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shares intimate images with family from her "camera roll"

Brooks Koepka's wife, model Jena Sims, has had a spectacular year. She bagan her second year with SI Swimsuit and was also crowned the Rookie of the Year. She spent some quality time with her family as well.

Sims took to Instagram on Friday (June 27) to share a photo dump from her "camera roll". She posted multiple pictures documenting special moments of her life.

In the multiple snaps, she was seen emptying an entire pack of Skittles in her mouth as she celebrated her 'Rookie of the Year' award with a giant cookie and a sombrero, enjoying a glass a wine, having sushi, getting on a flight with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew, while displaying her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo spread, spending some time with Koepka in the pool.

The post was headlined by an adorable picture of Sims and Koepka posing on a beach:

"Camera roll myrrhe"

Earlier this month, Jena Sims travelled to Oakmont to support her husband at the 2025 US Open. Brooks Koepka who didn't make the cut at the Masters or the PGA Championship this year, had an improved performance in the year's third Major.

The LIV Golf star finished T12 with a total score of 6-over as JJ Spaun took home his first Major title. Koepka had won the tournament two consecutive times - in 2017 and 2018.

Jena Sims and Crew greeted Brooks Koepka at Oakmont after US Open Round 1

Jena Sims at the 2025 U.S. OPEN (Source: Getty)

After Round 1 of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, an adorable picture of Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims and Crew made waves on social media.

Reportedly, the mother-son duo greeted the ace golfer after his opening round this month. Koepka picked up Crew from Sim's arms as she looked at the two with affection.

During the opening round of the US Open, she donned a green dress with matching flowers and tied her long, blonde hair in a loose bun.

For Round 2, Sims opted for a long-sleeved pink and blue Ralph Lauren crop top. She wore a white T-back with striped pink and white shirts.

The model paired the outfit with a white bucket hat and sunglasses. A grey Versace bodycon piece with a black cap and large hoops were also a part of her wardrobe at the US Open this year.

