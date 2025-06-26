Bryson DeChambeau outdoes Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, & others in major stat race ahead of LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau has emerged as the driving distance leader on LIV Golf ahead of the Dallas event this week. His average recorded distance this season is 331.4 yards.

DeChambeau is known for his heavy hitting and the skill will certainly aid him as he tees off at the Maridoe Golf Club on Friday (June 27). Dean Burmester is trailing him in second with a 329.1 yard average to his name. The newly crowned most decorated player of LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann is third with a 326.8 yard average.

David Puig and Peter Uihlein complete the top-fivd of the driving distance table on LIV Golf this year with 326.4 and 325.1 yard hits, respectively. LIV Golf star and 5-time Major champion, Phil Mickelson is T33 with an average driving distance of 304.0 yards.

The Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas will be hosting the LIV Golf event this week. The 72-par course has a length of 7800 yards and a yardage of 7543. Two of the par-5 holes are longer than 600 yards.

The owner of the course, Albert Huddleston talked about what players can expect from Maridoe this year.

"You're going to see the course this year exactly the way that we had hoped for it to be in. If you don't come and bring your game and your brain to the course, then you'll be disadvantaged," he said via LIV Golf.

The course could be a challenging one to navigate for LIV Golf stars as they will need to hit long tee shots to succeed in Dallas. Given his recent driving distances, Bryson DeChambeau could have a massive advantage on the sprawling course this week.

Exploring Bryson DeChambeau's stats this year

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau is currently second in the LIV Golf season-long standings behind the most decorated player Joaquin Niemann. With one win and one T2 finish, the US golfer has accumulated 120.60 points this year.

In terms of other stats such as fairway hit percentage, eagles, scrambling percentage etc. DeChambeau has great numbers even placing in top-three in most stat leaderboards.

He has hit the most number of eagles this season on LIV Golf with seven to his credit. The 31-year-old has shot 114 birdies and is T3 behind Niemann and Jon Rahm.

DeChambeau is again topping the charts with 68.29% in scrambling percentage. However he is 8th in greens in regulation percentage with 71.53%.

His putting average is 1.58 and is placed T8 on the league. He is 14th in the fairway hit percentage with 63.10%. The two-time Major champion is obviously leading the driving distance standings.

The 2025 LIV Golf season is only a few more events away from the Team Championships in Michigan at the end of August.

