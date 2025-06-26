Jon Rahm optimistic about new PGAT CEO Brian Rolapp’s ‘close relationship’ with LIV CEO Scott O'Neil

Jon Rahm opened up about the close relationship of the PGA Tour's new CEO, Brian Rolapp, with LIV Golf's CEO, Scott O'Neill. Earlier this year, the Saudi league appointed O'Neill, who has previously worked in sports management roles with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, in mid-June, the Tour appointed their CEO, who also has experience working in the NFL.

Rahm was asked about the "close relationship" of both the series' CEOs in a pre-tournament press conference for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. The Spanish golfer said, via ASAP Sports:

"I feel like that's a question for obviously both the CEOs, right. Whatever I say is speculation. It's not what they know. I would hope that them having a close relationship from the past should help facilitate at least the dialogue between them two, but at the end of the day, it's not just up to them.

"There's also people behind them and higher up than them that would ultimately make the decision. Things are never as simple as they seem. But I would like to be positive about it and think that that would help it out," he added.

Both leagues have been in talks for a framework agreement for almost two years now. A deal between the circuits was announced in June 2023 and has since been postponed day after day.

The LIV golfers have been banned from playing on the PGA Tour. With new appointees on both leagues, it would be interesting to see how things would unfold in the leagues in the future.

Jon Rahm reflects on his outing at the US Open 2025

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Although the LIV golfers are banned from playing in the PGA Tour events, they can compete in the majors if they are eligible for them. Jon Rahm competed at the 2025 US Open earlier this month in a field with other PGA Tour players.

The tournament was held at the Oakmont Golf Course. He started his campaign with an opening round of 69 and then carded the next three rounds of 75, 73, and 67 to settle in the T7 position.

In the press conference of the LIV Golf Dallas event, Jon Rahm opened up about his US Open outing and said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was nothing but a good week. Extremely difficult golf course. Extremely penalizing anytime you make a mistake. Finishing top 10 is always going to be a good week. Very happy to shoot under par twice. It's just too bad Friday cost me a little bit too much."

Jon Rahm will tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas with its first round on Friday, June 27. It's a three-day event, which will run through the weekend to wrap with the finale on Sunday, June 29.

