"Not even good enough to tie Rory McIlroy's shoelaces" - Fans react to Joaquin Niemann being celebrated as LIV Golf's most decorated golfer

By Ira Deokule
Published Jun 22, 2025 17:43 GMT
Joaquin Niemann (Image via Imagn and @golfan101_ X page)

Fans reacted online after LIV Golf recently celebrated Joaquin Niemann's record-breaking sixth win in the league through a social media post. In the past two seasons, the Chilean golfer has won six titles to become the most decorated player in Saudi's PIF-backed league.

Niemann started his rampage at the Mayakoba event in 2024 and followed it up at Jeddah. The form PGA Tour star continued his winning run by clinching the title in the Adelaide event earlier this year.

The 26-year-old golfer went on to win in Singapore, Mexico City and most recently in Virginia. He surpassed Brooks Koepka to become the first player to achieve six wins in the league. LIV Golf celebrated Niemann's success by posting a picture of him holding six fingers to signify his six titles on X.

also-read-trending Trending
However, one section of the fans pointed out Joaquin Niemann's below-average performances at the major championships in the comment section. One fan even compared him to reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, by commenting:

"Not even good enough to tie Rory's shoelaces."
Here a few other fan reactions:

"6 wins to get cooked when he goes against the big boys. Keep counting the interclub wins guys!" one fan said.
"That’s like me winning 6 card games at my fire station. Means nothing," another commented.
"And one career Top 10 in a Major. GOAT status confirmed," one fan took a dig.
"Proud of him for winning 6 hit n giggles," one fan wrote.
"Don’t recall any PGA player counting their wins every time. Many will run out of digits pretty quickly," another fan claimed.

Joaquin Niemann is currently leading the season-long standings in the 2025 LIV Golf. Last year, he came very close to winning the Individual Championship but lost to Jon Rahm in his rookie year on the league.

Currently, Niemann has 165.52 points to his name with four wins this season. He is closely followed by Bryson DeChambeau in the second spot with 120.60 points and Rahm in third place with 116.66 points. DeChambeay won the Korea event and registered a T2 finish in Mexico City, while Rahm has one T2 finish to his name at the Riyadh event.

Exploring Joaquin Niemann's performances at Major Championships through the years

Joaquin Niemann at the 2025 U.S. OPEN (Source: Getty)

The first Major Championship that Joaquin Niemann took part in was the US Open in 2017. He wasn't able to make the cut there, and it's been the case for the majority of his appearances in the majors. His best result at majors came last month when he secured an T8 finish at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Here's taking a look at his record at Major Championships:

Masters:

  • 2018: CUT
  • 2021: T40
  • 2022: T35
  • 2023: T16
  • 2024: T22
  • 2025: T29

PGA Championship:

  • 2018: T71
  • 2019: CUT
  • 2020: CUT
  • 2021: T30
  • 2022: T23
  • 2023: CUT
  • 2024: T39
  • 2025: T8

US Open:

  • 2017: CUT
  • 2020: T23
  • 2021: T31
  • 2022: T47
  • 2023: T32
  • 2025: CUT

Open Championship:

  • 2019: CUT
  • 2020: NT
  • 2021: T59
  • 2022: T53
  • 2023: CUT
  • 2024: T58
