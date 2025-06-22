How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3?

29-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy is chasing his 30th victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He performed great on moving day, moving one spot up the leaderboard to land at T8.

McIlroy opened his third round going bogey-free on the front nine. He then fired four birdies on alternate holes from the second to the eighth. On the back nine, his first shot on the par-4 12th hole took his ball into the bunker, and he ended up with a double bogey.

One birdie and a bogey later, the Hollywood native carded a 2-under 68 at the end of his round, bringing his total to 7-under 203. He finished tied for eighth position with Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and three other golfers. Nine strokes ahead, Tommy Fleetwood is in the lead with 16-under 194.

Last year, Rory McIlroy did not compete in the Travelers Championship. However, he teed off in the tournament in 2023 and tied for seventh place after scoring 18-under 262.

So far this season, the Northern Irish golfer has won three out of his 11 PGA Tour starts (excluding the Travelers Championship). He started the year with a bang by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 21-under 267. His second win was at the Players Championship, and his third, the Masters Tournament in Augusta, which completed his career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy speaks on the new PGA Tour CEO: “I think it will be amazing”

Five days ago, the PGA Tour announced that at the end of 2026, Brian Rolapp will take over from Jay Monahan to become the tour’s new CEO. During a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked to comment on the change.

McIlroy said that although he has yet to meet Rolapp, he followed the news and is impressed with everything he has heard so far. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“He certainly said all the right things and has an amazing background, two decades in the NFL, helping them expand internationally and basically become the behemoth that they have become. So, for him to bring that experience to the PGA TOUR, I think, will be amazing.”

Rory McIlroy commended the tour’s current commissioner, Jay Monahan, for being present to help Rolapp smoothly transition into his new role. He further said that the Rolapp will likely be “positive” for the tour going forward.

When speaking on taking up his new role with the PGA Tour, Rolapp said (via PGA Tour),

“I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time. The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity, and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger.”

Brian Rolapp, a Harvard Business School alumnus, joined the NFL in 2003 and became COO of NFL Media in 2011. Soon after, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, and then, to CEO of the NFL Network.

