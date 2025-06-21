  • home icon
  • Travelers Championship R4 weather forecast: Weather at TPC River Highlands explored

By Sonali Verma
Published Jun 21, 2025 22:53 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Source: Imagn

The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played under hot and humid conditions at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Sunday, June 22. With temperatures expected to peak at 36°C, players and fans should be cautious of dehydration and heat-related stress, especially with little rain in the forecast.

As per AccuWeather, winds will be light to moderate throughout the day, blowing from the west at 19 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h. Rain chances remain low at just 7% in the afternoon, and the chance of thunderstorms is minimal at 2%. Cloud cover is expected to stay around 27%.

Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s final round according to AccuWeather:

Morning

  • Temperature: 33°C
  • Conditions: Partly sunny, hot, and humid
  • Wind: WSW 17 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Dew Point: 19°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 4%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 36°C
  • Conditions: Sunny, hot, and humid
  • Wind: WNW 19 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h
  • Humidity: 48%
  • Dew Point: 22°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 7%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 9 km

Evening

  • Temperature: 27°C
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid
  • Wind: NW 11 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h
  • Humidity: 71%
  • Dew Point: 23°C
  • Probability of Precipitation: 7%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 24%
  • Visibility: 10 km

Overall, weather conditions are expected to remain favorable for Sunday’s final round at the Travelers Championship, though the heat and humidity may test players’ endurance.

How much will players earn at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

The Travelers Championship is the last Signature Event of the PGA Tour the 2025 season and offers players one last shot at a big paycheck and crucial FedEx Cup points before the playoffs. With a $20 million purse on the line, the winner will take home $3.6 million.

Travelers Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

All 72 players in the field will receive a payout, thanks to the no-cut format. Every player finishing inside the top 11 is guaranteed at least $500,000.

Here’s the full prize money distribution for the week:

  • 1st: $3,600,000
  • 2nd: $2,160,000
  • 3rd: $1,360,000
  • 4th: $960,000
  • 5th: $800,000
  • 6th: $720,000
  • 7th: $670,000
  • 8th: $620,000
  • 9th: $580,000
  • 10th: $540,000
  • 11th: $500,000
  • 12th: $460,000
  • 13th: $420,000
  • 14th: $380,000
  • 15th: $360,000
  • 16th: $340,000
  • 17th: $320,000
  • 18th: $300,000
  • 19th: $280,000
  • 20th: $260,000
  • 21st: $240,000
  • 22nd: $223,000
  • 23rd: $207,500
  • 24th: $190,000
  • 25th: $175,000
  • 26th: $159,000
  • 27th: $152,500
  • 28th: $146,000
  • 29th: $140,000
  • 30th: $134,000
  • 31st: $128,500
  • 32nd: $122,500
  • 33rd: $116,500
  • 34th: $111,000
  • 35th: $106,500
  • 36th: $101,500
  • 37th: $96,500
  • 38th: $92,500
  • 39th: $88,500
  • 40th: $84,000
  • 41st: $80,000
  • 42nd: $76,000
  • 43rd: $72,000
  • 44th: $68,000
  • 45th: $64,000
  • 46th: $60,000
  • 47th: $56,000
  • 48th: $53,000
  • 49th: $50,000
  • 50th: $49,000
  • 51st: $48,000
  • 52nd: $47,000
  • 53rd: $46,000
  • 54th: $46,000
  • 55th: $45,500
  • 56th: $45,000
  • 57th: $44,500
  • 58th: $44,000
  • 59th: $43,500
  • 60th: $43,000
  • 61st: $42,500
  • 62nd: $42,000
  • 63rd: $41,500
  • 64th: $41,000
  • 65th: $40,500
  • 66th: $40,000
  • 67th: $39,500
  • 68th: $39,000
  • 69th: $38,000
  • 70th: $37,500
  • 71st: $37,000
  • 72nd: $36,000
