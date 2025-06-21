Travelers Championship R4 weather forecast: Weather at TPC River Highlands explored

The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played under hot and humid conditions at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Sunday, June 22. With temperatures expected to peak at 36°C, players and fans should be cautious of dehydration and heat-related stress, especially with little rain in the forecast.

As per AccuWeather, winds will be light to moderate throughout the day, blowing from the west at 19 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 48 km/h. Rain chances remain low at just 7% in the afternoon, and the chance of thunderstorms is minimal at 2%. Cloud cover is expected to stay around 27%.

Here’s a full breakdown of Sunday’s final round according to AccuWeather:

Morning

Temperature: 33°C

33°C Conditions: Partly sunny, hot, and humid

Partly sunny, hot, and humid Wind: WSW 17 km/h

WSW 17 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Up to 37 km/h Humidity: 57%

57% Dew Point: 19°C

19°C Probability of Precipitation: 4%

4% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 45%

45% Visibility: 10 km

Trending

Afternoon

Temperature: 36°C

36°C Conditions: Sunny, hot, and humid

Sunny, hot, and humid Wind: WNW 19 km/h

WNW 19 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 48 km/h

Up to 48 km/h Humidity: 48%

48% Dew Point: 22°C

22°C Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 10%

10% Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 27°C

27°C Conditions: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

Partly cloudy, warm, and humid Wind: NW 11 km/h

NW 11 km/h Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Up to 26 km/h Humidity: 71%

71% Dew Point: 23°C

23°C Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.0 mm

0.0 mm Cloud Cover: 24%

24% Visibility: 10 km

Overall, weather conditions are expected to remain favorable for Sunday’s final round at the Travelers Championship, though the heat and humidity may test players’ endurance.

How much will players earn at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

The Travelers Championship is the last Signature Event of the PGA Tour the 2025 season and offers players one last shot at a big paycheck and crucial FedEx Cup points before the playoffs. With a $20 million purse on the line, the winner will take home $3.6 million.

Travelers Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

All 72 players in the field will receive a payout, thanks to the no-cut format. Every player finishing inside the top 11 is guaranteed at least $500,000.

Here’s the full prize money distribution for the week:

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,500

71st: $37,000

72nd: $36,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More