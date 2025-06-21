Rory McIlroy’s luck favours him as he makes experimental save from water bunker at the Travelers Championship 

Rory McIlroy hit a bunker shot during the second round of the ongoing Travelers Championship that surprised everyone as it skipped over the water before hitting the green. The Northern Irish golfer stood at T9 heading into the third round of the final Signature event of the PGA Tour.
McIlroy is playing his 12th event of the PGA Tour season at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The 36-year-old started off the tournament with a brilliant 6-under par 64 in round one. However, his second round did not prove the same as he shot multiple bogeys on the first nine, but recovered with a few birdies before wrapping up the day with a 1-over par 71.
On Friday, June 20, Rory McIlroy's tee shot on Hole 17 landed in the bunker. What came next caught fans by surprise, as the bunker shot he hit bounced off the surface of the water, luckily, to land on the green. The experimental save sent the crowd into a frenzy, but the cheer died soon as McIlroy ended up carding a bogey on the par-4 hole.
The official Instagram page of the PGA Tour shared a video of the Northern Irishman's lucky shot, which gives a close look to viewers of how the ball skipped over the water.
"Luck of the Irish for @RoryMcIlroy during Friday’s round @TravelersChamp ☘️," the PGA Tour posted.
Rory McIlroy entered the 2025 Travelers Championship with +120 odds of winning the title. He has won three events so far this season- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters.
Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts about the bunker shot
During the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy was asked to talk about the wind and course conditions of round two, along with this shot that skipped out of the water. Referring to the weather and other factors on day two of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy analyzed the whole scenario.
"I felt like I battled back pretty well. Got off to a rough start, 3-over through 4, 3-over through 7. To get it back somewhat close to even par for the day was good," said McIlroy.
"I hit some good shots and held it together when it could have got away from me early in the round."
He also spoke about how the shot over the water saved his game.
"The ball on 17, I was on the downslope in the bunker and I was afraid of hitting it fat and just hitting it straight into the water in front of me. I caught it a little skinny, and thankfully it skipped through, and I still made a bogey, but it probably saved me a shot by skipping out."
Rory McIlroy, who skipped the tournament in 2024, last appeared at the Signature event in 2023, when he shared the T7 spot with Denny McCarthy.