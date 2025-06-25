LIV Golf announces massive collaboration with entertainment giant for the 2026 season

Since its inception in 2022, LIV Golf has been looking for partners for its future. Whether that's a brand sponsor or television deals, the tour has been attempting to get partners on board, just like the PGA Tour has. Recently, they succeeded in securing yet another collaboration.

LIV just announced that it is partnering with MGM Resorts, the official US land-based casino and resort company, for the 2026 season. LIV's marketing aligns with the iconic resort and casino brand, and they leaned into that in the video announcing the partnership.

It featured stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and some of the top golfers on tour. The video caption read:

"LIV joins forces with MGM Resorts International. This collaboration will include a one-of-a-kind stage for the League’s pre-season event next year, LIV Golf Week 2026 presented by MGM Resorts."

LIV does have a Las Vegas tournament, so this is a fitting partnership. Professional golf isn't overly common in that city, but the breakaway tour is doing its best to change that.

MGM Resorts will serve as the host venue and partner for LIV Week, which is an annual pre-season event that is officially relocating from Florida to Las Vegas when it returns next year before the season. The pre-season week puts officials, players, and more together for activities and more.

Execs praise LIV Golf's new deal with MGM Resorts

LIV's partnership with MGM Resorts is a monumental achievement for the tour that was only a dream just a few years ago. In just three years since its official formation, it has burst onto the scene thanks to moves like this.

LIV Golf is partnering with MGM in a huge move (Image via Imagn)

Monica Fee, LIV's Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, said via the tour site:

“LIV Golf is at the forefront of delivering extraordinary best-in-class experiences around the world, and partnering with MGM Resorts takes that mission to the next level. By combining our innovative approach with MGM Resorts’ exceptional properties and golf courses, we’re set to deliver dynamic activations and unforgettable experiences.”

Lance Evans, MGM Resorts’ Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorships, said:

“Our collaboration with LIV Golf gives us the opportunity to offer our guests and golf fans unparalleled access to a variety of world-class events that only MGM Rewards can provide. We look forward to this new relationship and having the ability to create memorable and unmatched event experiences.”

Both sides are very pleased with the deal and are looking forward to what it will bring in just a few months when the 2026 season begins for the tour and all its players.

