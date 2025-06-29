Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals why her favorite custom printed Nike shirt stays in the closet

Jena Sims recently shared a picture on Instagram, revealing a white custom-made Nike shirt. She mentioned that while it's one of her favorite shirts, she keeps it in her closet to prevent it from wearing out.
Sims, who is married to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, is a fashion influencer with over 330,000 Instagram followers. She posts different types of content on social media, including fashion tips, lifestyle content, and brand collaborations.
In a recent post, the American actress shared a picture of herself pushing her son, Crew, in a stroller, while wearing a white shirt paired with black bottoms. The shirt was designed with a Nike logo and a custom print of her son’s name. Here's what was written on it:
“Just Crew it.”
Jena Sims then explained that she has had the shirt for two years, but just doesn’t wear it often. She wrote in the caption:
“Nike had custom screen printing at the Masters party 2 years ago and I made this shirt and I never wear it because I just love it so much and don’t want it to fade 🥹🥲🎨.”
Notably, Jena Sims gave birth to Crew one year after she tied the knot with Brooks Koepka. She announced his birth with a heartwarming post on Instagram, saying that he was born six weeks early because he was “ready for the world.”
After Crew was born, he spent a few weeks in the NICU before eventually going home with Sims and Koepka. Sims still regularly updates her followers on her son’s growth and progress. Notably, he will turn two years old on July 27.
Jena Sims shares pictorial recap of recent adventures from her “camera roll”
Jena Sims recently shared a 15-slide picture carousel on Instagram, looking back at some heartwarming moments from her most recent adventures. The post was captioned,
“Camera roll.”
In the first slide, the fashion influencer was captured exchanging an intimate hug with Brooks Koepka on a beach. The two recently spent some time with a group of their friends and family at Bakers Bay Ocean & Golf Club. In the next slide, her son, Crew, was standing next to an adorable giant portrait of himself and his father taken at the Masters Tournament in Augusta National.
Jena Sims also shared a picture of herself holding a large cookie with the words,
“Rookie of the Year.”
The inscription on the cookie marked a celebration of one of Sims’ most recent accomplishments– winning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year. Notably, in addition to being named the 2024 Rookie of the Year, she was featured in the magazine’s 2025 issue and also walked the runway for the Swim Week in Miami.