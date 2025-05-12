Jena Sims creates suspense among her 325K IG followers while posing with a cup: "You're not gonna believe"

Jena Sims is one of the most well-known WAGS in pro golf as she is an actress, model and influencer. She is quite active on Instagram and makes regular posts about her day-to-day life.

Recently, Sims shared an Instagram story and created suspense among her fans and followers. She shared an image of her drinking coffee early in the morning and wrote:

"You're not gonna believe what we are doing today."

Jena Sims keeps fans in suspense with a surprising message. Image via Instagram @jenasims

She did not share any more details and kept everyone guessing as to what exactly she would be doing today. Sims has around 325K followers on Instagram and shares regular updates about her personal life, son, etc., to keep her followers and fans updated. So it will be interesting to see what Jena Sims will be doing today and when she will share an update about it on her Instagram.

Jena Sims son Crew loves playing with race cars on jeans. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Earlier, Jena Sims shared a couple of pictures of her son Crew who absolutely loved his race car jeans by Akira. In another video, her son Crew can be seen playing with the cars that are on the jeans.

Jena Sims wishes her husband Brooks Koepka a very happy birthday

Jena Sims married Brooks Koepka in 2022, as the couple started dating back in 2017. Recently, Koepka celebrated his 35th birthday on May 3rd, and his wife Jena shared a loving post on Instagram.

She shared some incredible pictures of them and wrote that she doesn't know what she has done in her past life to deserve a husband and baby daddy like Brooks Kopeka.

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is currently at the Quil Hollow Golf Club preparing for the 2025 PGA Championship. This is the second Major championship of the year, which is all set to begin on May 15th in North Carolina.

Brooks Koepka is a three-time PGA Championship winner and loves competing in this tournament. However, his recent form hasn't been on his side as he finished T30 at LIV Golf Mexico and T17 in Korea.

The five-time Major championship winner struggled at the 2025 Masters in April 2025. He missed the cut at Augusta National and looked out of sync with his game.

So, going into the 2025 PGA Championship, he will be hopeful of making a strong comeback and registering a top-10 finish if not a win.

