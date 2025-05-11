Jena Sims drops 1-word reaction to hilarious Mother's Day post featuring her & Paige Spiranac

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is a prominent figure in the commercial modelling industry. Apart from her career as a model, Sims is a proud mother of her son Crew. On Mother's Day occasion, she reacted to an Instagram post featuring her and Paige Spiranac.
The model and actress from the United States of America has gained a considerable fan following on Instagram. Jena Sims keeps her 325k followers on the aforesaid platform updated with her professional and personal moments. On Saturday, she reshared a post in her story where she was pictured with her son and popular golf content creator Paige Spiranac.
Fans have often admired Spiranac’s bold presence and content on social media, hence referring to her as 'mommy'. On the other hand, Koepka's wife has been a 'mom' to her son Crew since July 2023. Jena Sims reacted to that post, captioning it,
"Hahahahahahahaha"
Spiranac has been a prominent name in content creation since 2016, shortly after she won the 2016 Cactus Tour. Gradually, she transitioned into the content world from professional golf. It happened with the launch of her YouTube channel around August 2016. Now, Spiranac has around four million followers on her Instagram and 445k subscribers to her YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, the above picture of Jena Sims is from 2024, when she and her son Crew caddied for Koepka during the par-3 contest at Augusta National. Crew was just eight months old back then, and Sims shared heartwarming pictures. Both of them were spotted in the traditional white and green caddie outfits.
A wholesome moment came when Koepka scored an eagle on hole six, and lifted up Crew to celebrate. Jena Sims also expressed how special it felt for her to accompany her husband and their son.
“I did the Par 3 for Brooks just as his fiancée, without a kid, and I’m like, ‘This is kind of lame. So having to chase Crew around and just seeing him like, ‘Hey!’—like, to the crowd—melted my heart. So cute.”
Sims is an accomplished figure in the entertainment industry, but she never forgets to celebrate her motherhood.
How Mother's Day holds a special place for Jena Sims
Sims and Koepka married each other on June 4, 2022, seven years after the duo met during the 2015 Masters Tournament. The couple shared exciting news during the next year's Mother's Day.
The LIV Golfer and Sims revealed their baby's gender via a heartfelt post on Instagram. Jena Sims also admitted her excitement about becoming a mother. She wrote in the caption,
"Happy Mother's Day to all Moms. The ones who are with their children today, the ones who carry their children in their hearts, the ones trying to conceive, the ones who are bonus mothers, and even the fur baby mamas I love you. I cannot wait to become a boy mom "
The couple has been through a lot of hurdles since Crew came out on July 27, 2023, six weeks premature. Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka had to spend countless nights waiting for Crew's days at the NICU to be over soon. From that time onward, Sims has shared every part of her time with Crew, giving updates on her baby's health and development to her social media followers.