Brooks Koepka and his son 'spoil' Jena Sims on Mother’s Day

Jena Sims shared a video showing how her husband, Brooks Koepka and their son Crew celebrated her on Mother's Day. The social media influencer posted a series of videos on her Instagram page where the Koepka family was seen spending the day out and celebrating Jena Sims.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sims was 'spoiled' by the LIV golfer and her son, Crew. The model posted a video and wrote:

"Both my boys making sure I'm spoiled today 🥹"

Snaps from Jena Sims' video - Source - via Instagram @jenamsims

Sims and her family headed to Juno Beach in Florida to spend Mother's Day where Crew flaunted one of the swimsuits from Jena Sims' collection of her collaboration with the swimwear brand, LainSnow. The proud mother shared a glimpse of her child and captioned it:

"In my @lainsnow collab of course 😜☺️☺️"

Jena Sims' story - Source- via Instagram @jenamsims

Meanwhile, before Mother's Day, the model and philanthropist also launched an apparel and gear collection called Hot Moms Club in a charitable collaboration with BFFs and Babes, an apparel brand. Sims had earlier announced that the commission gained from this venture would be donated to a non-profit organization in Palm Beach, Best Buddies.

Jena Sims shares outfit 'inspo' for the 2025 PGA Championship

The next major, the 2025 PGA Championship, is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18 at the Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As the major tournament is around the corner, Jena Sims dropped a video on her social media handle sharing spring-themed outfit inspirations for fans. She captioned the video tagging a few apparel brands:

"Florals for the Spring Major @pgachampionship 💐🌷🌼"

The fashion influencer had shared a similar video on outfit archetypes for the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, as well, in collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Her husband and LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka will be seen in action at Quail Hollow this week. Koepka will be making his 13th appearance at the PGA Championship this year. He has claimed this major title on three occasions, twice consecutively- 2018, 2019 and 2023. Notably, Koepka is one of the only three LIV golfers who have won the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka after his win at the PGA Championship 2023 - Source: Getty

At the first major this year, the LIV golfer missed the cut at Augusta. With a two-over-par 74 and a three-over-par 75, Koepka failed to make the cut. His best finish at the Masters came in 2019 and again in 2023 when he was tied for second place.

Koepka has claimed five major titles to date. He has won the U.S. Open twice in 2017 and 2018. However, his best finish at the Open Championship was a T4 in 2019.

