Jena Sims drops Masters outfit suggestion after Brooks Koepka's exit at Augusta

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is one of the most well-known WAGs in professional golf. She is an actress, model, and social media influencer with around 322K followers. Recently, she was at the Augusta National Golf Club supporting her husband at the 2025 Masters.

Even though Brooks Koepka exited the 2025 Masters early, Jena Sims, in collaboration with SI Swimsuit, has provided a few outfit suggestions. Sports Illustrated shared a reel in collaboration with Jena Sims on Instagram with the caption:

"Came for the golf, but stayed for the fits ⛳️ #SISwimsuit #JenaSims #TheMasters #FashionArchetypes#OutfitInspo"

The video has outfit archetypes - The Masters edition, with different outfit suggestions for a golf influencer, the club regular, the veteran WAG, the first timer, and the pro shop princess.

Jena Sims is considered a fashion icon and loves trying on different clothes. Recently, during the Masters, she captured attention by sharing a few images from an incredible photoshoot at the Augusta National Golf Club.

She was at the Augusta National Golf Club along with her son, Crew, to support Brooks Koepka. Unfortunately, their stay was cut short after Koepka failed to make it to the weekend and missed the cut at the 2025 Masters.

Look back at Brooks Koepka's performance at the 2025 Masters.

Brooks Koepka is considered a major championship beast, as he has registered five major championship wins so far. However, since last year, his performance at the prestigious events has been a bit cold, and even this year, he has made a disappointing start to the major events.

Koepka started off the 2025 Masters with a 74 and remained +2 for the day. The Smash GC skipper had to card at least an even par on day two to make it to the weekend, as the cut line came in at +2.

Brooks Koepka at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka missed the cut by a fair margin as he scored 75 on day 2 to remain +5 for the event. He struggled with his game in the entire round and never looked in control or showed the confidence of a winner.

During the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, a week before the Masters, Koepka talked about his preparation for the big week and said he started preparing a month ago.

"I'd say mine starts probably like a month ago," Koepka said. "Typically a slow starter when it comes to playing actually good tournament golf, but everything seems to be piecing together nicely."

"I like where I'm at right now. Just focused a lot on ball-striking. Everything inside maybe 200 yards is kind of what I tend to focus on quite a bit, and just touch around the greens, because you're going to need that at Augusta," Koepka revealed.

Sadly, he couldn't display much of his golfing prowess this week, but will be hopeful of making a strong comeback in the next major championship, the 2025 US Open.

