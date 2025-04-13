Jena Sims takes a ‘trip down memory lane’

Jena Sims took a trip down memory lane at a clubhouse during her visit to Augusta this week.

Brooks Koepka's wife was at the Masters this week to cheer for her husband. Sims also got on the golf course along with their son Crew for the Par Three contest held prior to the tournament.

While at Augusta, Jena Sims kept herself busy aside from attending the ongoing tournament. The model and influencer visited the Wheels Up clubhouse and reflected on the last time she visited the clubhouse.

In a video shared by Wheels Up on their Instagram page, Sims was seen taking a trip UP the memory lane as she narrated her experience throughout the video.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka met at the 2015 Masters tournament and went on to get married in 2022. Sims shared in the video:

"I met my husband ten years ago today. And prior to our first date, I was actually sitting in the Wheels Up tent, right here, so nervous, I decided to pre-game."

The American model went on to speak about her latest visit to the clubhouse:

"Today I took a trip down the memory lane to see what all has changed. There was no shortage of ways to watch the tournament."

Sims also added:

"They even had Caviar tasting, several different musical performers. I heard Thomas Rhett is performing. And I had the best time."

At the end of the video, the social media influencer thanked the Wheels Up team for having her.

Jena Sims also dropped comments on the video about having a fun time at the clubhouse and expressed her love for their drinks as she said:

"@wheelsup stealing those drink recipes!"

Jena Sims' comments on the video - Source- Instagram

Wheels Up is a private aviation company, which is headquartered in Georgia.

Sims' husband and LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka missed the cut at the Masters this year due to his over par scores of 74 and 75 during the first and second round, respectively.

Jena Sims turned into a fashion designer for a latest brand collaboration

The model and social media influencer turned her passion for fashion to purpose as she designed a golf dress that went into the Jena Sims collection for the LainSnow brand.

Sims partnered with the swimwear brand recently to launch a collection to her name and lived her dream of being a fashion designer during this collaboration. The fashion influencer designed a golf dress that is named The Jena with tees and golf balls printed across the dress embodying the essence of golf.

The American model and actress is quite active on her social media page, which has garnered her a huge fanbase. Sims offers a mix of fun content along with fashion tips and a glimpse into her personal life with regular updates.

She had also launched a Masters-inspired bracelet collection ahead of the Masters week.

