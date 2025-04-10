Brooks Kopeka’s wife, Jena Sims poses in $2,228 outfit to root for her husband at The Masters

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Apr 10, 2025 19:34 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims caught the attention of her fans with her new yellow outfit. The American model is currently at Augusta National, rooting for her husband, Brooks Koepka. While the 34-year-old had his entire family cheering, the first day of the event was full of challenges for him. Koepka finished with one shot above par after round 1 while Sims flaunted her new outfit on Instagram.

Sims shared many photos from the first day of the Masters on her Instagram stories. She wore the typical green and white outfit while on the course, and then a yellow one afterwards. She posted two Instagram stories about her outfit, one with the link to her $2,228 outfit:

Jena Sims&#039; new Yellow outfit (Image Via: IG/@jenamsims)
This outfit featured Free People's Tyler McGillivary Alice Square-Neck Top, which costs $69.95. Along with this, she wore Yoox's Jacob Cohen Denim Pants worth $146. With this outfit, she was carrying a Citron Grained Calfskin Nano Belt Bag - Handbag, which was worth $1,942.50. Sims also wore earrings from Shop Simon, which were their 14k gold-plated pearl open hoop, worth $69.99.

Jena Sims&#039; new Yellow outfit (Image via: IG/@jenamsims)
Jena Sims has been quite active in the fashion industry. She is also releasing her self-designed dress, named 'The Jena'. This dress is a collaboration between her and the brand Lainsnow.

It will be released on Friday, April 11, the second day of the Masters, in three colours: Black, Green, and Rainbow.

Jena Sims keeps updating her fans with golf outfits

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims has been updating her fans with new outfits on a regular basis this year. She has been consistently introducing her fans to new and trendy golf outfits. She wore one of these outfits during her 30-day, 30-outfit challenge. On Day 19 of the challenge, she posted a $621 black dress to her Instagram story. She captioned the story,

"Great for early morning tee times 🫖"

Jena Sims' participation in events such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show demonstrates her dedication to fashion and modeling. Sims also walked the runway at Miami Swim Week in June 2024, modeling vibrant swimwear and expressing her enthusiasm for the fashion industry.

In a May 2024 interview, Sims compared her preparation for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot to her husband's preparation for major golf tournaments, emphasizing the hard work required in both fields. For the time being, the model will be cheering on her husband in the Masters' second round. Notably, Brooks Koepka will need to improve his performance from here if he wants to break into the top 10.

