Jena Sims gets into a fun moment with Scottie Scheffler in a photo contest: ‘Def Scottie’

Jena Sims reposted a photo contest on her social media handle with reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. The American model and social media influencer keeps her followers engaged with regular fun content from her personal and professional life.

Recently, Sims reposted an Instagram story by Girls Gone Clubbin, which featured both the model and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in a 'Who did it better?' photo contest.

The post showed a picture of the fashion influencer posing by the bushes alongside Scottie, who was sitting by the bushes with his golf club.

In response to the 'Who did it better?' question, Jena Sims captioned her Instagram story:

"Def Scottie"

Sims' Instagram Story - Source: Instagram/@Jenasims

The social media influencer was last seen at the par three contest held at Augusta National during the Masters week. Sims was present on the golf course along with her husband, Brooks Koepk, and their son Crew.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims at the Par Three Contest - Source: Getty

The model was at Augusta to cheer for her husband, who unfortunately missed the cut this year.

The LIV golfer shot a two over par score of 74 in the first round of the tournament. Koepka carded in a three over par 75 at the end of round two, leading him to miss the cut at the Masters.

Jena Sims launched her swimsuit collection with LainSnow

The fashion influencer recently collaborated with the swimwear brand LainSnow to launch a collection of her own.

Jena Sims' collection of swimsuits was launched on April 11, Friday of the Masters, after weeks of the model teasing different pieces from the collection on her social media page. Additionally, she posted pictures from the photoshoot she did at Augusta during the Masters' week.

Among the different swimwear in the collection, one outfit that stands out is the one designed by Sims herself. She revealed the golf dress named The Jena, which was designed by her. The dress matches the spirit of golf with little tees and golf balls printed on the dress.

The golf dress, along with other outfits in the collection, was flaunted by Sims herself in her recent post on Instagram.

While unveiling the outfit she designed ahead of the launch, Sims announced that the dress would be available in three colours. Proud and thrilled to reveal her creation, Jena happened to miss a tee-off.

Sims also started a video series on her Instagram page recently, where she shared 30 golf outfits over a period of 30 days. The cheesy series ended not so long ago, and she also included a Masters-inspired outfit towards the end of the same.

