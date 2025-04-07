Brooks Koepka's 'warmest welcome' for wife Jena Sims melts her heart ahead of the Masters

The 2025 Masters week has already begun, and the golf community could not be more excited. LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka will also be a part of the Major at the Augusta National. And supporting him will be his wife, Jena Sims, and their son Crew Koepka. Sims took to Instagram stories on Monday to share how her husband welcomed her for the Masters event.

Sims has already started sharing updates for the Augusta National. She took to her official Instagram account to give her 318,000 followers a glimpse of the welcome she received from her husband.

“Oh my god the warmest welcome ever,” she wrote.

It was the picture of her hotel bedroom, with cushions, and the front cushion had the logo of the Masters.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story | Source: IG/@jenasims

She also received gifts from Krispy Kreme, a white colored cup of the brand and a cap customized with the Masters theme. Beside the cup was a small black and white sticker of Brooks Koepka with his club.

She also wrote, “Mamas got a present on the bed” - BK”.

Koepka famously lost to Jon Rahm by a close four-stroke margin in the 2023 edition of the tournament. However, he was unable to back it up with another impressive outing last year as he finished T45. Koepka will continue to pursue his maiden green jacket at Augusta this year.

Brooks Koepka talks about prep ahead of the 2025 Masters

Brooks Koepka finished with a disappointing T18 at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami on Sunday. His entire season so far has been topsy-turvy, but he seems on the right course to make things better in the game.

Koepka recently asserted that he is following the "same prep work" he does in the lead-up to every event (via Sports Illustrated).

“I still do the same prep work, still the same thing I’ve done my entire career,” said Koepka. “I feel like overall as my major career over the last 10 years has been pretty solid, like last year I don't think I played very good just all throughout.

“The whole year wasn’t quite as consistent as I wanted, and I think the bigger the event, the more pressure, the cracks kind of show, and it just wasn’t my year. But trying to fix that. I feel like my game is in a lot better shape right now, and we’ll see where it’s at, obviously, next week.”

Brooks Koepka is one of 12 players from the LIV Golf League set to tee it up at Augusta National this week, joining the likes of U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, and 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, among others.

Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round - Source: Imagn

Koepka enters the Masters following a runner-up finish at LIV Golf’s recent event in Singapore in March. At 34, he still sees himself as a contender in golf’s biggest events and expects to be in the hunt at every major championship.

