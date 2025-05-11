Which LIV golfers have won the PGA Championship? Full list explored

In less than a week, some of the best golfers in the world will tee off in the long-awaited PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club. This year, there will be 15 LIV Golf players in the field, and only three golfers from the breakaway league have ever won the tournament.

The PGA Championship is one of the four major championships in professional golf. Established in 1916, the tournament is organized by the PGA of America and is exclusively open to professional players.

This year, LIV golfers such as Legion XIII’s Jon Rahm and Crushers GC’s Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the tournament. Last year, DeChambeau came close to snagging the title but narrowly missed after scoring 20-under. He was one stroke behind PGA Tour’s Xander Schauffele, who won the tournament.

The only three LIV players who have successfully lifted the PGA Championship Wanamaker Trophy are Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Martin Kaymer.

Let’s discuss them more closely.

LIV golfers who have won the PGA Championship

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka lifts the PGA Championship Trophy - Image Source: Imagn

Smash GC’s Brooks Koepka has won nine PGA Tour events and five events in LIV Golf’s individual standings. A five-time major championship winner, he has claimed the PGA Championship title thrice—in 2018, 2019, and 2023. This makes him the LIV golfer with the highest number of victories at the PGA Championship.

Koepka’s first PGA Championship victory came in 2018 after he scored 16-under 264 to beat the golf legend Tiger Woods by two strokes. He won the tournament again for the second time in a row in 2019 after scoring eight-under 272.

In 2023, the LIV Golf star achieved the feat for the third time with nine-under 271, two strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.

#2 Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson lifts the 2021 PGA Championship Trophy _ Image Source: Imagn

Before he joined the breakaway league, HyFlyers GC’s Phil Mickelson won 45 events on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour. He is no stranger to the PGA Championship title and has won the tournament twice—first in 2005 and then in 2021.

In 2005, Mickelson claimed the PGA Championship title with four-under 276. He was closely followed by Steve Elkington and Thomas Bjørn, who finished with three-under and landed at T2.

The six-time major champion won the PGA Championship again in 2021, 16 years after his first win. He won with six-under 282, two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka, who came close to winning for the third time.

#3 Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer lifts the 2010 PGA Championship trophy Image Source: Imagn

Since turning pro in 2005, German golfer Martin Kaymer has won three PGA Tour events and 11 on the European Tour. He has won two major championships, one of which was the PGA Championship.

Cleeks GC's Kaymer finished his final round at the 2010 PGA Championship with 11-under 277, and so did the LIV Golf player Bubba Watson. The two proceeded in a heated playoff and Kaymer clinched the title.

