Phil Mickelson leaves his LIV Golf teammates biting the dust in hilarious competition

Phil Mickelson is a veteran professional golfer currently playing in LIV Golf. His team, The HyFlyers GC, currently stands in the 8th position in the Team Rankings of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Mickelson has also experienced a resurgence with his recent LIV performances.

He was recently spotted engaging in a hilarious competition with his teammates. The six-time major champion played three holes of a mini-golf challenge, which showcased his golfing skills and experience. Mickelson appeared to enjoy the game, as the three HyFlyers GC members kept discussing strategies while playing.

After three holes, the golf veteran emerged victorious with a total score of 125. Mickelson scored 50, 25, and 50, respectively, in the mini-golf challenge. LIV Golf shared some funny segments on X in which the HyFlyers GC team was seen having a good time.

Take a look at Phil Mickelson's shots in the video here:

".@PhilMickelson stays winning 💪 #LIVGolf @HyFlyers_GC"

The 54-year-old joined the LIV Golf League in June 2022. This year, he has shown incredible form with two of his best results in 2025 at LIV Golf Hong Kong and Miami. Mickelson secured a solo third spot and a solo sixth spot on the tournament leaderboards, respectively.

Due to his performance in the league in 2025 so far, Mickelson now stands in 16th place in the LIV Golf Individual Standings.

Phil Mickelson shared his take on his form after LIV Golf Miami

While Mickelson played in the LIV event in Miami, he was coming off a promising solo third finish at Hong Kong. The veteran golfer had a good start, scoring 69 in the opening round at Trump National Doral Golf Club. In the second and third rounds, he scored 73 in each of them.

At the end of the tournament, the Arizona State alum finished in sixth place with a total score of 215. In the post-match conference, he shared his opinions regarding his performance in the event. Mickelson said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I'm playing really well. I'm playing good golf. I'm driving it well. I'm hitting good iron shots, putting it well. I'm looking forward to competing at Augusta, a course I know very well, and feel like I have the game now and am hitting the shots to compete."

However, Phil Mickelson had a bad break during the final round while playing on hole 7. The ball bounced off and fell into the water. Before this incident, the HyFlyers GC captain was tied for third place. Talking about how he recovered from this mishap, Mickelson said:

"...I hit a lot of good shots later on. I was able to make a couple of birdies, get the round back to even par and finish off a good solid tournament."

This year is showcasing one of the best seasons from Mickelson in the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit.

