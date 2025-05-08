“What in the F?...This is crazy bad”: Phil Mickelson sounds alarm bells as depressing child sexual assault case comes to light

Phil Mickelson recently reacted to a horrifying report about the alleged lack of proper punishments for child sexual assaulters in Colorado. He reshared a post from another page on social media that reported about the issue.

Ad

Wall Street Apes' X page shared a shocking report claiming child rapists receiving 'probation only sentencing'. The post also called out for support to the child victims, to which Mickelson replied:

"What in the F? This is crazy bad. The parents will need to take the law into their own hands. Terrible. I wonder what the sentencing for that would be? Hopefully probation but knowing these idiots, 10- life."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the competitive front, Phil Mickelson was last seen at the LIV Golf Korea event last week. He finished 50 with a total score of 7-over while Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament with 19-under.

Currently, Mickelson is placed 15th in the season-long standings with 40.43 points. Joaquin Niemann is topping the leaderboard after winning three events this season. So far, he is also the only player with three titles to his name in 2025.

Ad

"So I might of been off on that one" - Phil Mickelson takes back his words after Scottie Scheffler's win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler (Image via Imagn)

In March this year, Phil Mickelson responded to Trevor Immelman's X post to make a prediction about World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler. During the weather delay at the Players Championship earlier this year, Immelman had taken to his X account to ask fans for their thoughts amid the delay.

Ad

Mickelson had responded to the post by saying:

"Here’s a hot take. Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler had joined the 2025 season late after a freak hand injury in December last year. He wasn't able to win a title in the four starts he made before the Players Championship this year.

However, Trevor Immelman didn't agree with Phil Mickelson's "hot take" that Scheffler wouldn't be able to win an event before the Ryder Cup this year. The former suggested to "keep a receipt" of the post revisit "throughout the season".

Ad

Scottie Scheffler clinched his first title on the 2025 PGA Tour season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week. He had dominated the event since the opening round itself and managed to convert it into a resounding eight-stroke victory.

Post his win, Immelman reshared his post about keeping a receipt on X. Mickelson responded to it by admitting "he might have been off" on his previous prediction and congratulated Scheffler on his "great performance". He wrote:

Ad

"So I might of been off on that one. Congrats to Scottie on a great performance."

Expand Tweet

Mickelson will next be seen at the LIV Golf Virginia event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from June 6 to 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More