Scottie Scheffler warned by analyst, claims he has a lot to catch up to Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are two of the biggest names on the circuit right now. They are topping the OWGR standings as well, with the former being the World No. 1 while McIlroy is second.

The 'Fore Play Podcast Plus' members recently discussed McIlroy and Scheffler's career graphs in their latest YouTube video, a week before the two golfers will compete at the PGA Championship.

Golf analyst Sam 'Riggs' Bozoian mentioned that McIlroy has managed to achieve what "very few players in history" have - winning almost "every tournament", including all four Majors. According to him, Scottie Scheffler is still reaching that level.

"Scotties' still getting going. Whereas, like that was kind of a culmination, a little bit for Rory (McIlroy). I mean, I know we all think he's freed up now. Maybe he'll just go nuclear. Maybe he'll get to 10 Majors. Who knows? But he's got five Majors. He's got all four of the Grand Slams. He's won every tournament you could possibly win, which is very rare. Very few players in history have ever done that, Scottie's not there yet," Bozoian said (51:16 - 51:34).

While Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion, he is yet to win the other three Majors. According to Bozoian, the hunger to win those prestigious titles will motivate Scheffler at the Quail Hollow next week.

"He's (Scottie Scheffler) won the Masters. He's still got to win the PGA. Still got to win the US Open. He's still got to win the British Open. He knows that," he continued (51:34 - 51:40).

"And so I think, like from the hunger standpoint. Scottie is going into the PGA like he's never won a Major before, right?" Bozoian added (51:40 - 51:52).

Scottie Scheffler recently clinched his first victory on the 2025 PGA Tour season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week. He had dominated the tournament from the opening round itself. Considering the win, the World No. 1 appears to be in peak form for the PGA Championship next week.

Golf analyst's prediction about the "big three" at the PGA Championship ft. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

The 'Fore Play Podcast Plus' group members recently talked about the PGA Championship next week in their latest YouTube video. Sam 'Riggs' Bozoian talked about a possible face-off between Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at the Major event.

Given Scheffler's recent win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, DeChambeau's victory at the LIV Golf Korea event last week and McIlroy winning his first ever Masters this year - the three golfers seem to be in their prime to win the second Major of the season. Bozoian said:

"So that part of it is something you know that you got to kind of keep in the back of your brain. Rory freed up. I'm very excited about. I do think with Scottie winning, the old or not Scottie with Bryson (DeChambeau) winning over in Korea It was his first win since the Pinehurst last year. Bryson playing as well as he did at the Masters tournament. You've really kind of got a big three emerging going into the PGA here in a week. You got Rory. You got Scottie. You got Bryson I don't know what Bryson's odds are going into that," (51:59 - 52:26)

The PGA Championship will be held at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

