Scottie Scheffler's dominant win sparks record surge in CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 viewership

Scottie Scheffler dominated the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson throughout to secure his first PGA Tour win of the season last week. His resounding victory has also reportedly led to a record surge in viewership.
Golf analyst Josh Carpenter recently posted on X that CBS averaged 2.918M viewers for CJ Cup Byron Nelson's final round on Sunday (May 4). The viewership increased by a staggering 66% from last year when Taylor Pendrith took home the title, as per reports.
These viewership numbers are the best in the last few years of the tournament. In 2023, when Jason Day had won the event, the viewership was reportedly 2.326M. When KH Lee picked up his second consecutive title in 2022, it was 2.848M, according to reports.
As for the 2025 edition, Josh Carpenter added that CBS viewership for the weekend rounds had also increased by a whopping 56% from 2024. The viewership numbers for the weekend this year were 2.224M.
The PGA Tour had been suffering from low TV ratings since the past quite some time. However, in the last few months, the viewership numbers have risen in a massive turnaround for the Tour. The record high reported for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this year is definitely a positive sign for the PGA Tour.
How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Scottie Scheffler had skipped the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year following the birth of his son, Bennett. This year he returned to the field in his home state and dominated the 71-par course from the opening round itself.
The Dallas resident recorded a clean scorecard in the initial two rounds of the event. In Round 1, he hit one eagle and eight birdies to score 61. In Round 2, Scheffler shot one eagle and six birdies to close the day at 63.
In Round 3, he hit seven birdies and two bogeys to finish at 66. In the final round on Sunday (May 4), the ace golfer shot one eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys to wrap up his day at 63.
The World No. 1 put up a total score of 31-under to secure his first victory of the 2025 season. To make the win all the more special, he was accompanied by his wife, Meredith, and their son, Bennett.
Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler had made his debut on the PGA Tour at the same tournament all the way back in 2014. However, this is the first time, he has won the event in his career.