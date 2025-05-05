Scottie Scheffler’s CJ CUP Byron win becomes even more special with wife Meredith by his side

Scottie Scheffler clinched his first victory of the 2025 season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week. He had dominated the tournament from the first round itself and managed to convert it into a resounding win.

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport interviewed the ace golfer. He noted how Scheffler had gotten emotional after the win. He asked him what made this title so special, even though the ace golfer already has so many accolades to his name.

Scheffler replied that although he often gets emotional after winning, this particular win was "pretty special".

"I get pretty emotional after winning. It's just sometimes I break down in front of people and other times I don't. On this occasion, it was pretty special because a lot of memories come back," (13:28 - 13:39)

Scheffler explained that he had made his PGA Tour debut at the tournament all the way back in 2014. At the time, the match was called HP Byron Nelson Championship. His sister, Callie, had caddied for him.

Although he hadn't been able to win the event back then with Brendon Todd taking home the title, Scheffler managed to win the event for the first time ever last week. This time, he was accompanied by his wife, Meredith, and their son, Bennett. He said:

"It was nice to have everybody here and it was a fun week," (14:07 - 14:10)

His sister's second child was born as the same day as Bennett and the two toddlers will be celebrating their first birthdays on Thursday (May 8) this week. All these aspects made the win all the more special for Scottie Scheffler.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson is traditionally held in Scottie Scheffler's home state, Texas. The TPC Craig Ranch hosts the event. Last year, the Dallas resident had skipped the event following Bennett's birth.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler took the lead at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson from the opening round and never looked back. He registered a clean scorecard in the initial two rounds on the 71-par course.

In Round 1, he hit one eagle and eight birdies to score 61. In the weather battered Round 2 on Friday (May 2), the ace golfer shot one eagle and six birdies to finish at 63.

Interestingly in the second round, up until his eagle on the par-5 18th hole, Scheffler had been recording even pars. But just after his eagle, play was suspended due to the lightning in the area. Round 2 of the event was completed on Saturday (May 3).

In Round 3, Scheffler shot seven birdies and two bogeys to score 66. In the final round on Sunday (May 4), he hit one eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys to finish the day at 63.

The World No. 1 posted a total score of 31-under to win his first PGA Tour event of the 2025 season.

