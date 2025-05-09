“Californians voted for this” – Phil Mickelson takes subtle dig at voters over predicted SoCal gas price hike

American professional golfer Phil Mickelson recently reacted to a hike in gas prices. He responded to a post on X, implying that voters were to blame for the high cost of gas.
Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour titles and is tied for the eighth-most titles of all time. He has won 11 tournaments on the European Tour and has claimed six major championship titles. He is also a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and has won the Jack Nicklaus Award three times.
On Thursday, May 8, ABC7 shared a post on X stating that SoCal gas prices were projected to reach $6 per gallon by the end of 2025 and $8 by 2026. The post added:
“It’s not due to tariffs. The refinery retreat that could wallop your wallet.”
Phil Mickelson retweeted it and wrote:
“Californians voted for this so no b*tching and complaining about it.”
Here’s a look at the LIV Golf star’s tweet:
Phil Mickelson played on the PGA Tour until 2022 when he joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-Backed league. He is yet to secure a victory on the league and has has five top-10 finishes in the individual standings since he joined.
How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 Masters Tournament?
In addition to six LIV Golf tournaments this year, Phil Mickelson also teed off in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. The 54-year-old competed in the tournament in hopes of securing his third Masters title and seventh major, but was not so fortunate. He scored 75-74 in the first two rounds and missed the cut line.
In his first round at Augusta, Phil Mickelson made five bogeys and two birdies. He started his second round with a birdie and shot a disastrous double bogey on the 15th. At the end of the day, the California-born golfer finished with a five-over.
Here’s a look at Phil Mickelson’s scorecard from the first and second rounds of the tournament:
Round 1
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
Round 2
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 7
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5