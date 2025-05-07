"Yay Bryson DeChambeau" "Why Brooks Koepka?" - Fans divided after LIV Golfers receive Team USA Ryder Cup dinner invites

LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been invited to the Team U.S. Ryder Cup dinner ahead of the tournament. Fans have shared divided opinions about the invite.
The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale. This year, Keegan Bradley will captain Team U.S. while Luke Donald will captain team Europe.
Bradley sent dinner invites to the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team members and the 2024 Presidents Cup team. Potential new team members including LIV Golf players Koepka and DeChambeau will also be present at the dinner.
NUCLR Golf posted the news about Koepka and DeChambeau’s invite on X, with one fan commenting:
“Yay Bryson!”
Another fan believes that Koepka should not be in the lineup, saying:
“Why Brooks [Koepka]?”
One user remarked:
“I don’t know if anyone at LIV but Bryson is playing Ryder Cup worthy golf right now. Brooks will really have to show something at the other majors.”
Another user commented:
“Brooks will bring it. With that atmosphere. No doubts.”
Still, one individual commended Bradley for keeping the LIV-PGA Tour drama aside and inviting members of the Saudi-backed league to the dinner. The X user commented:
“Keegan’s doing it right! Get the best players. LIV Tour drama is separate from the Ryder Cup! Good Job, Captain Bradley!”
Another user chimed in:
“Keegs doesn’t give a shit about golf politics. He’s gonna put together the best team he can to get us the win. Love it”
Notably, Brooks Koepka is a five-time major championship winner with five LIV Golf titles in the individual standings. However, his last victory was in LIV Golf Greenbrier 2024, and he is yet to claim a title this year. He also competed in the 2025 Masters Tournament but didn’t make the cut.
On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau has won two major championships and three LIV Golf individual titles. His most recent victory was at the recently concluded tournament in Korea where he won with 19-under. He also finished at T5 in the 2025 Masters Tournament.
How many times has Team USA won the Ryder Cup?
The Ryder Cup was established in 1927, and so far, Team USA has lifted the trophy 27 times and lost 15 times. They have also tied for the lead twice, in 1969 and 1989.
In 2023, Team Europe claimed the victory with 16.5-11.5, while in 2021, Team USA won 19-9.
Here’s a list of years in which Team USA won the Ryder Cup:
- 1927
- 1931
- 1935
- 1937
- 1947
- 1949
- 1951
- 1953
- 1955
- 1959
- 1961
- 1963
- 1965
- 1967
- 1971
- 1973
- 1975
- 1977
- 1979
- 1981
- 1983
- 1991
- 1993
- 1999
- 2008
- 2016
- 2021