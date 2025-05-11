Jena Sims subtly hints at how long she's had her vintage Ford

Jena Sims owns a classic vintage Ford Bronco in a unique teal color. She recently shared a post on Instagram giving her followers a hint on how long she’s had the car for.

Most fans know Sims for being a popular actress with a vast filmography that spreads across made-for-TV films, B movies, and series such as The Vampire Diaries. Others may know her for her huge social media presence as she boasts around 325,000 followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she’s also married to the popular LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka.

The 36-year-old influencer recently shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her Bronco. She captioned the video:

“When people ask me how long I’ve had my Bronco”

In the video, Jena Sims proceeded to open the central console of the car. She pulled out countless number of face masks from the storage compartment, implying that she has had the car since the COVID period, or even possibly before then.

Here’s a look at a still taken from Sims’ post:

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims’ Bronco also made an appearance on her Instagram page a couple of days ago. She used the car in a promotional video shoot for her new product line called Hot Moms Club, which she launched in collaboration with BFFS & Babes.

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen wearing branded items from Hot Moms Club as she steps out of the Bronco. She also posed in front of the car, showing off different hats, loungewear sets, keychains, shirts, and other products from the brand.

Take a look at the video here:

Notably, Jena Sims has committed to donating 100% of her profits from Hot Moms Club to a non-profit organization called Best Buddies in Palm Beach.

“Thankful you were born”: Jena Sims sends Brooks Koepka a heartwarming happy birthday message

Brooks Koepka turned 35 on May 3, and Jena Sims shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, sending birthday wishes to the LIV player. She posted a 20-slide carousel containing pictures and videos of adorable moments they’ve shared over the years.

In the post’s caption, the American actress gushed about how lucky she is to have met the five-time major champ. The caption read:

“I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born and for opening my DM 10 years ago.”

Take a look at the post here:

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first met in 2015 during the prestigious Masters Tournament at Augusta National. The two tied the knot in 2022, and their son Crew Koepka was born a year later.

