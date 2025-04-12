Brooks Koepka fails to make the cut at the Masters amid rumors of leaving LIV Golf for the PGA Tour

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, competing in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, struggled through the first round. He suffered a disastrous quadruple bogey in the second round, causing him to miss the cut line of two-over.

Koepka has been a professional golfer since 2012. He played on the PGA Tour and European Tour before switching to the Saudi-backed league LIV Golf in 2022. A five-time major championship winner, he has won nine events on the PGA Tour and five in LIV Golf.

The American golfer won the PGA Championship in 2023, qualifying him to play in the 2025 Masters Tournament. In his first round at Augusta, Koepka opened with a bogey in hole one and followed through with a birdie in the second hole. At the end of the day, he carded 74 after making six bogeys and four birdies.

During round two, the 34-year-old fared even worse. After three bogeys, he made an eagle on the 15th but followed it up with one bogey on the 17th and a disastrous quadruple bogey on the 18th, which sealed his fate. He carded 75 with five-over par at the end of the day and will not proceed to play in the third round of the tournament.

Brooks Koepka’s poor showing at Augusta comes amidst rumours that he intends to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour. Last month, 15-time PGA Tour winner Fred Couples spoke to a radio station, saying that he believes Keopka wants to return to the tour.

However, Brooks Koepka did not confirm any plans to leave. In LIV Golf Singapore, he pushed back on the rumours, saying (via ESPN):

“I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens. I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does.”

The LIV Golf star’s contract is reportedly valid through the 2026 season.

Has Brooks Koepka won any LIV Golf tournaments this year?

Brooks Koepka has competed in five LIV Golf events so far. Unfortunately, he has yet to lift a trophy this year. His best showing so far was at LIV Golf Singapore, where he placed second.

The Florida-born started the year at the season opener in Riyadh, where he recorded a T33 finish with five-under. After that, he played at Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club and finished at T7 with six-under.

LIV Golf Hong Kong was Brooks Koepka’s worst LIV Golf performance this year, with a T35 position and a score of five-under. Following that, he recorded his best in Singapore before heading to Miami, where he faced the Blue Monster at the Trump National Doral Golf Course.

In LIV Golf Miami, Koepka placed T18 and finished with a four-over. Notably, Marc Leishman won the tournament with a score of six-under.

