Paige Spiranac shows off $990 outfit in her week recap post

Paige Spiranac displayed her latest dress in her weekly recap post. Being a social media influencer, Spiranac is active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her life on her Instagram handle. Recently, she did the same by posting about her outfit on Instagram.

In the Instagram story, she wore a co-ord set from the brand Alice+Olivia priced at $990, according to the brand's official site. The outfit included a blazer, along with the trousers, which had floral prints.

She paired the set with a white tank top underneath and a black bag to complete her look. With her story, she wrote a caption that read:

“The perfect room for all my selfies lol.”

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

Apart from this dress, Spiranac wore a green outfit this week for the Creator Classic and shared the same on her Instagram story. She wrote a caption that read:

“Then Philly for the Creator Classic!”

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

The Creator Classic is a three-part event series that runs through a year, and Spiranac participated in the second edition of the 2025 series at the Philly Cricket Club. The event took place on Wednesday, before the Truist Championship teed off on Thursday, and the event invited four celebrities along with eight golf content creators.

The event was played for eight holes, from holes 10 to 17, for the four teams, and the two finalist teams went for a playoff on hole 18. Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, and Erik Anders Lang won this Creator Classic edition.

Paige Spiranac revealed being comfortable in spandex for golf attire

Paige Spiranac received huge backlash for her clothing choices on the golf course. The diva was a gymnast in her early years and felt comfortable in spandex clothing. Talking about the same, Spiranac shared the reason behind her clothing( via nypost):

“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf…I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing. When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That’s just how I learned to play the game.”

She continued, “They’ll have really intense discussions over if they should wear shorts or pants or a blade collar or a real collar and I’m just out here just in tank tops or spandex and people are like ‘What are you doing?’ But I love it.”

Spiranac finished by stating that fashion was an integral paart of the game, and it was growing with time.

