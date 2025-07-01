LIV Golf likely to expand 2026 schedule with event in South Africa: Reports

As per reports, LIV Golf is all set to have more international events than U.S.-based ones in the 2026 season schedule. The reports also revealed that the Saudi-backed circuit will make its debut in South Africa next season.

LIV Golf will enter its fifth season in 2026 and will have 14 events. Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that the PIF-sponsored league held meetings in Dallas last week. Following the meeting, a tentative schedule was decided, which is most likely to remain the final schedule, sources claimed.

The source stated that while the locations were confirmed, only the dates could be subject to potential change. While the LIV Golf 2025 season teed off with four straight overseas events, next year, the league will not come to the U.S. until the seventh event.

The LIV Golf 2026 season is likely to start on February 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will then head to Adelaide, Australia, the following week. After a couple of weeks off, the league will travel to Hong Kong, followed by Singapore, and the latest addition, South Africa, for the three March events.

The PIF-sponsored circuit has hosted the Donald Trump-owned Doral Golf Course every year, but the tentative schedule has the Miami-based course missing in 2026. Besides, LIV is also not hosting any event the week before the Masters Tournament. Instead, they have opted to host the Mexico event the week after the first major of the season.

LIV's first U.S. event of the season will be played in May in Washington, D.C., or Virginia. This event will be held just a week before the PGA Championship.

The other three overseas events in LIV's schedule are South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The league is also set to debut the New Orleans event, most likely at the Bayou Oaks Golf Course at New Orleans City Park.

LIV Golf's 2026 tentative schedule explored

Here's a look at the tentative schedule for LIV Golf's 2026 season:

Riyadh – February 5–7

– February 5–7 Adelaide – February 13–15

– February 13–15 Hong Kong – March 6–8

– March 6–8 Singapore – March 13–15

– March 13–15 South Africa – March 20–22

– March 20–22 The Masters – April 9–12

– April 9–12 Mexico City – April 17–19

– April 17–19 Washington, D.C./Virginia – May 8–10

– May 8–10 PGA Championship – May 14–17

– May 14–17 South Korea – May 29–31

– May 29–31 Spain – June 5–7

– June 5–7 U.S. Open – June 18–21

– June 18–21 New Orleans – June 26–28

– June 26–28 The Open Championship – July 16–19

– July 16–19 United Kingdom – July 24–26

– July 24–26 Chicago – August 7–9

– August 7–9 Indianapolis – August 21–23

– August 21–23 Michigan – August 28–30

