Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims says "let's dance" as she reveals her new golf tournament outfit 

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims revealed her new tournament golf outfit as she was seen modelling in all-white attire. With over 315,000 followers on Instagram, Sims uses the platform to promote her business as well as share updates about her family and their time together.

In an Instagram reel shared on March 14, which documented day 7 of Sims' '30-day golf tournament outfit' series, featured the former S.I model wearing an all-white outfit.

She captioned the post:

"Day 7 let's dance"

Sims is a popular actress in America and has featured in several famous movies, including Apocalypse Love Story and Nutcrackers. She also made cameos in shows such as True Jackson, VP, Vampire Diaries, and Entourage.

She is also the winner of Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager, a beauty pageant she won in 2004.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims praises golfer for fulfilling his duties as a father

Jena Sims, in a Q&A session on Instagram Live with her fans a week ago, received an interesting question about Brooks Koepka fulfilling his fatherhood duties. In response, she praised her husband's role as a parent and said:

“He is the absolute best. He does it all (when he’s home), he’s been thrown up on, he brushes teeth, sucks snot, comes to toddler classes… u name it, he’s always wanted to be a dad.”

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims became parents after welcoming their son Crew Koepka in 2023, a year after the couple tied the knot in June 2022.

Crew was delivered under very complicated circumstances as he was born seven weeks prematurely. He suffered from flat head syndrome and hip dysplasia, which required him to wear a helmet and a pelvic harness. Two years down the line, Crew has made significant progress and is doing much better than before.

Jena has also taken son Crews to various tournaments his father has played in, with the two-year-old also caddying for Brooks in some of these events.

In an exclusive interview with GolfDigest in 2021, Brooks Koepka had acknowledged the role Jena has played in his life to improve him all around.

“The way I’m wired, I’m all on or all off. Maybe I didn’t understand that the first 25 years of my life, but in the last five, I’ve been able to own who I am and find happiness. I don’t know if that’s because of Jena or because I understand more of how things work, but you mature a little more.”

Brooks admitted to struggling to combine a professional career with family and personal growth, but thanks to his wife, he was able to shift his focus to improving his game on the greens.

